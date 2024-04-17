Former Nebraska Wrestlers Competing This Weekend for Spots on U.S. Olympic Team
Half a dozen former Nebraska wrestlers will compete Friday and Saturday in the U.S. Olympic Trials in University Park, Pa. The results will determine the nation's representatives at this summer's Games in Paris.
The six are all competing in the men's freestyle competition. Each wrestler's weight class and final season as a Husker:
- Liam Cronin, 57 kg, 2023
- James Green, 65 kg, 2015
- Jordan Burroughs, 74 kg, 2011
- Tyler Berger, 74 kg, 2019
- Eric Schultz, 97 kg, 2022
- Christian Lance, 125 kg, 2022
The group is headlined by Burroughs, the most decorated champion in U.S. wrestling history. The top-seeded Burroughs will open by wrestling the winner of Levi Haines vs. Alex Facundo.
Green is a No. 3 seed and also received a bye in the opening round. He will face the winner of Jesse Mendez vs. Joey McKenna in the quarterfinals.
Lance was assigned a sixth seed and will wrestle Greg Kerkvliet. Cronin and Schultz are seventh seeds, with Cronin facing Jax Forrest and Schultz going up against Isaac Trumble.
Berger, competing as a 10th seed in the same weight class as Burroughs, will be matched against Alex Marinelli in the opening round.
Sessions begin both days at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CDT. All matches will be streamed or broadcast on Peacock and USA Network.