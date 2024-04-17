All Huskers

Former Nebraska Wrestlers Competing This Weekend for Spots on U.S. Olympic Team

Jordan Burroughs headlines group of six at trials in Pennsylvania

Joe Hudson

Jordan Burroughs of the United States celebrates after scoring a decision at 79 kg during the United World Wrestling men's freestyle World Cup, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Jordan Burroughs of the United States celebrates after scoring a decision at 79 kg during the United World Wrestling men's freestyle World Cup, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen /

Half a dozen former Nebraska wrestlers will compete Friday and Saturday in the U.S. Olympic Trials in University Park, Pa. The results will determine the nation's representatives at this summer's Games in Paris.

The six are all competing in the men's freestyle competition. Each wrestler's weight class and final season as a Husker:

  • Liam Cronin, 57 kg, 2023
  • James Green, 65 kg, 2015
  • Jordan Burroughs, 74 kg, 2011
  • Tyler Berger, 74 kg, 2019
  • Eric Schultz, 97 kg, 2022
  • Christian Lance, 125 kg, 2022

The group is headlined by Burroughs, the most decorated champion in U.S. wrestling history. The top-seeded Burroughs will open by wrestling the winner of Levi Haines vs. Alex Facundo.

Green is a No. 3 seed and also received a bye in the opening round. He will face the winner of Jesse Mendez vs. Joey McKenna in the quarterfinals.

Lance was assigned a sixth seed and will wrestle Greg Kerkvliet. Cronin and Schultz are seventh seeds, with Cronin facing Jax Forrest and Schultz going up against Isaac Trumble.

Berger, competing as a 10th seed in the same weight class as Burroughs, will be matched against Alex Marinelli in the opening round.

Sessions begin both days at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CDT. All matches will be streamed or broadcast on Peacock and USA Network.

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.