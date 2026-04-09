Nebraska Wrestling Secures a Late Commitment in 2026 Recruiting Class

Off the heels of back-to-back top 3 finishes at the NCAA Championships, Mark Manning and Nebraska wrestling are getting things rolling.

Because of that success, the Huskers managed to sign a massive 2026 recruiting class, which has now grown to 11 commits. Lincoln Sledzianowski is the latest of the bunch, regarded as the No. 177 overall prospect within the cycle.

Here's the latest on the 144-pounder who comes to Lincoln after winning a pair of state titles in Florida.

Huge congrats to Senior Celtic Lincoln Sledzianowski on continuing his education and wrestling career at Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/PbwTT7zyxI — Neumann Athletics (@Sjnceltics1) April 8, 2026

Commitment and Prep Career

Announced on Wednesday afternoon, Sledzianowski is set to join the Big Red next season. Beginning his prep wrestling career at Bishop McCort (PA), the at-the-time underclassman placed third at the PIAA State Championships in the AAA division as a sophomore.

Then, he moved to Florida and instantly carried over his success. As a junior, Sledzianowski would go on to win the first state championship of his high school career, and in the 2025-26 season, he would do it again. As a senior, he finished his final season as a prep recruit, going 33-0. Sledzianowski brought St. John Neumann Catholic (FL) a state championship at the 144-pound weight class, winning the match via technical fall in the final.

Lincoln Sledzianowski shows out for team Florida and head-pinches his way to a Fargo Title.



Watch Live: https://t.co/KNfacpz7je pic.twitter.com/WxRsWLrliK — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 21, 2022

Where He Projects in College

Wrestling at 144 pounds in high school, Sledzianowski will likely assume a role within the 149-pound or 157-pound class in college. There's little doubt NU's staff will look to put some lean muscle on him before he sees the mat, making it a presumption that he, along with much, if not all, of the fellow 2026 commits, will redshirt during their first year on campus.

Even so, as a prep recruit, he's proved himself capable of making an impact right away. The weight class directly under him, 141 pounds, could also be an option. Still, knowing the 18-year-old is still developing physically, it appears more likely he'll work to gain weight rather than lose it.

Nebraska's 2026 Recruiting Class

With Sledzianowski joining a group of ten other commits within Nebraska's 2026 haul, the Big Red are attempting to reload yet again. Still chasing the likes of Penn State, a program coming off five straight national titles, the Huskers will need to replace athletes at several different weight classes going into next year.

The House settlement last year removed scholarship limits, replacing them with roster limits for each sport instead. As a direct result, Nebraska will head into next year with a full roster of 30 wrestlers.

Here are all 11 prospects committed to the Big Red.

Incoming True Freshman Wrestlers

Zaiyahn Ornelas- 133 pounds Eijah Collick- 133 pounds Wilmont Kai- 141 pounds Lincoln Sledzianowski- 149 pounds Davis Parrow- 149 pounds Noah Bull- 157 pounds Niko Rotella- 165 pounds Nolan Fellers- 165 pounds Mason Petersen- 165 pounds Jason Singer- 184 pounds Tad Forsyth- 197 pounds

Huskers Momentum

What Mark Manning has done with the Nebraska wrestling program in recent years is nothing short of impressive. Even so, they've got a long way to go before becoming the nation's top team. The Nittany Lions have won 13 of the last 15 team titles, and no program outside of the Big Ten has held the title since Oklahoma State was crowned in 2006.

With that being said, the competition isn't going anywhere. Knowing that, Manning and company are attempting to create less separation at the top of the sport, inching their way towards becoming a national title team. They aren't far behind, finishing runner-up in 2025 and third in 2026, and the staff has reason to believe the current recruiting haul could be the key.

Nothing about it will be easy, yet neither was getting to this point. Now, behind a growing contingent of Nebraska fans opting to be in attendance at home duels as opposed to watching on television, the Huskers have arguably as much momentum as any program outside of Penn State. Historically speaking, empires fall, and the Big Red will continue its push to become the one that replaces the Nittany Lions, if any are capable of doing so.