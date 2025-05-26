Former Northwestern Star a Subject of Major NFL Trade Rumors
Earlier this week, Bleacher Report released an article by Alex Ballentine highlighting each NFL team's roster needs and trade assets. One of the players listed as an asset for the Cleveland Browns was former standout Northwestern corner Greg Newsome II.
Newsome II played three seasons with the 'Cats from 2018 to 2020. He had some injury troubles throughout his college career, and only played 21 total games, but he was a lock-down corner when he was on the field.
At Northwestern, Newsome II finished with 71 total tackles, one TFL and one pick. After deciding to enter the draft process, he was selected by the Browns with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Since entering the league, he's found success in Cleveland over the course of a four-year career to date. Newsome II has 155 career total tackles and three interceptions with the Browns and was a member of the 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team.
He's being mentioned as a potential trade piece for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the Browns are an organization in flux that isn't where it needs to be with its current core to win football games. Acquiring some even younger talent or draft picks might make sense looking forward.
Additionally, Newsome II is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract after Cleveland elected to pick up his option. He has not been extended yet, though, which means he's set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If the plan isn't to resign him, then it makes sense to get something for him.
It will be interesting to see how things progress in Cleveland for the former Northwestern star, but his career so far is an undeniable success story for the 'Cats' program.