New Video Shows Deshaun Watson at Browns Practice For First Time in Over a Year
In keeping with their QB shuffling this season, the Browns on Wednesday opened up quarterback Deshaun Watson's practice window, meaning they now have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster lest he move back to injured reserve/PUP for the remainder of the season.
Considering there are just five games remaining in the 2025 campaign, it feels doubtful Watson will make a meaningful impact this year even if he is activated. But it would probably benefit Cleveland to have another option under center as it continues to work through issues at the position. After starting the year with Joe Flacco, the Browns next moved to rookie Dillon Gabriel, before turning to rookie Shedeur Sanders (who could maybe even see his job offered up to Watson depending on how things go).
Watson made his debut at Browns practice on Wednesday, where he worked on the field alongside Gabriel and practice squad QB Bailey Zappe. A new video from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot shows him throwing for the first time this season.
Check that out below:
"Outstanding for Deshaun," coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "He's been working so hard rehabbing, so finally, to get out there on the practice field with his teammates, go through individual, I think, is really great for him. So excited for him. His focus, my focus, is obviously getting him back to playing football, practicing football, which he hasn't done in over a year. Good next step for him."
Watson has been out since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he ruptured his Achilles and underwent season-ending surgery. He then underwent another surgery in January, which seemed to indicate he would be out for the full 2025 campaign, as well. Now, however, it's looking like he could get back out there within the month.