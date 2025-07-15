New York Yankees Pick Former Northwestern Pitcher in MLB Draft
The 2021 and 2022 Northwestern Wildcats baseball teams combined to go 39-48, each finishing among the bottom five Big Ten teams. Following this week's MLB Draft, as many as nine players from those rosters could play in the minor leagues.
In the 11th round on Monday, the New York Yankees selected right-handed pitcher Ben Grable with the No. 344 overall pick. The Pasadena, California, native spent the last two seasons at Indiana after beginning his collegiate career with Northwestern.
Grable made 31 appearances over two seasons for the Wildcats, primarily out of the bullpen. Between his freshman 2021 and junior 2023 campaigns, the righty threw 48 1/3 innings with 60 strikeouts and a 5.03 ERA. He did not play for NU in 2022.
After transferring to Indiana, Grable missed the entirety of 2024 due to injury. However, he responded with a career year during his graduate season and transitioned into a full-time starter. Grable made 11 starts for the Hoosiers this spring, notching a 4-3 record, 4.31 ERA, 56 1/3 innings pitched and 65 strikeouts.
Northwestern has not had a player selected in the MLB Draft since 2021, when catcher Michael Trautwein (Reds, Round 13), right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine (Red Sox, Round 19) and shortstop Shawn Goosenberg (White Sox, Round 19) were all picked.
Several talented players have come through the program since then, although none of them have been drafted to the MLB out of Northwestern. Left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan (Rockies, Round 2), outfielder Ethan O'Donnell (Reds, Round 6) and infielder Jay Beshears (Padres, Round 6) each transferred following the 2022 season and heard their names called after a year in the ACC. Sullivan (No. 8) and O'Donnell (No. 18) are now top prospects for their respective farm systems.
First baseman Anthony Calarco (Ole Miss) and utility man Stephen Hrustich (Michigan) signed with the Rangers and Tigers, respectively, as undrafted free agents after transferring from Northwestern with a year of eligibility remaining.
Grable now appears to be the newest ex-Wildcat to get an opportunity to play professional baseball, while Northwestern was left without a draftee for the fourth consecutive year. The 'Cats have not had a winning record in a season since 2000, and while there are likely many causes for that, a lack of talent is not one of them.