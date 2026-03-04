Georgia Tech Completes Weekend Sweep Over Northwestern Wildcats Baseball

The No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets left no doubt about their national credentials this weekend. Playing at Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Tech completed a commanding three-game sweep of the Northwestern Wildcats. He punctuated the series with a 14-6 victory on Sunday, March 1.

The win pushed the Yellow Jackets to 11-1 on the season and reinforced their status as one of college baseball’s elite programs.

Northwestern Wildcats Baseball Got Georgia Tech to Series-Clinching Win

The Wildcats arrived riding a five-game winning streak, full of momentum and confidence. They left with a 5-5 record after being outscored 44-12 across three games.

Georgia Tech’s offensive firepower was relentless, and two of the three contests ended via the run rule. It was a weekend defined by big innings, booming bats, and a clear reminder of the level required to compete with a top-five team.

If there was a defining performance in the series finale, it belonged to Ryan Zuckerman. The Georgia Tech infielder delivered a career-defining outing on Sunday, launching three home runs and finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored.

Northwestern actually struck first and did so in a big way. At the top of the first inning, two hit-by-pitches and a base hit loaded the bases. Noah Ruiz drove in Jack Lausch and Ryan Kucherak with a two-run single. Two batters later, Owen McElfatrick doubled home Jackson Freeman and Ruiz to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the first and eventually moved ahead 5-4 in the fourth inning. At the top of the fifth, Kucherak worked a leadoff walk and later scored on an RBI groundout by Nick Barron, tying the game at 5-5.

Then Zuckerman stepped in again. In the bottom half of the fifth, he crushed a solo homer, his second of the day, to give Georgia Tech a 6-5 lead. The Yellow Jackets never trailed again. They added three runs in the seventh and exploded for five more in the eighth to stretch the advantage to 14-5. Barron added an RBI single in the ninth to make it 14-6, but the outcome had long been decided.

Even in defeat, Northwestern had bright spots at the plate. Jackson Freeman continued his red-hot start to 2026. They went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday’s finale.

Ryan Kucherak was another steady presence. He launched a two-run homer in Game 1 and later added an RBI double. On Sunday, he drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning and scored twice, finishing the weekend as one of Northwestern’s most reliable bats.

Nick Barron recorded his second career multi-RBI game in the finale. He delivered an RBI groundout in the fifth to tie the game and added an RBI single in the ninth. Jack Lausch made his impact felt in Game 2 with a two-run homer, his second of the season, briefly tying that contest at 3-3.

Owen McElfatrick’s two-run double fueled Northwestern’s four-run first inning on Sunday, while Noah Ruiz’s two-run single helped ignite that early surge. Logan De Grott chipped in with an RBI single in Game 2 as well.

Big Innings and Pitching Challenges Shape the Weekend

Throughout the series, Northwestern struggled to contain Georgia Tech’s explosive innings. In Sunday’s finale, Garrett Shearer threw 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three. Matt Kouser took the loss, surrendering four runs, two earned, on five hits over 3.2 innings.

Georgia Tech’s Justin Shadek was outstanding in relief. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out seven, shutting down Northwestern during critical stretches.

In Game 1, a 17-3 Georgia Tech victory ended via the run rule. Northwestern grabbed an early lead when Kucherak blasted a two-run homer in the top of the first. But Georgia Tech erupted for seven runs in the second inning, added one in the third, and five in the fourth to build a 15-2 cushion. Sam Hliboki allowed nine runs in 1.2 innings as the Yellow Jackets rolled.

Game 2 ended 13-3, again via the run rule. Georgia Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Northwestern answered in the second when Logan De Grott delivered an RBI single and Lausch tied the game with a two-run homer. The tie did not last. In the third inning, Nathanael Coupet crushed a grand slam after Ryan Weaver had loaded the bases. Weaver allowed eight runs over two innings as Georgia Tech seized control and never looked back.

The Wildcats now turn their focus to the Cambria Classic from March 6–8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Northwestern will face South Dakota State on March 6, Omaha on March 7 and UNLV on March 8 as they wrap up the early non-conference slate.

