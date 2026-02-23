How to Watch Northwestern Men's Basketball at Indiana: Preview, Predictions, TV Channel

On Tuesday, our Northwestern Wildcats (11-16, 3-13 B1G) will head to Bloomington for an inter-conference road clash against the Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 8-8 B1G).

Game Preview

Northwestern is coming off an impressive 78-74 home victory on Wednesday against the 10-16 Maryland Terrapins, led by senior forward Nick Martinelli's 29 points and junior guard Jordan Clayton's 20.

Including Tuesday's meeting, the 'Cats have just four games left on their regular season slate, before they (hopefully) qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. The action is set to tip off in Chicago this year, starting on March 10. This Indiana encounter represents Northwestern's second-to-last regular season road bout.

Northwestern might catch Indiana at just the right time. The Hoosiers are on a two-game skid, and have only gone 2-3 this month overall. Prolific 3-point marksman Lamar Wilkerson paces Indiana with 21.1 points a night — the second-best scoring average in the Big Ten, behind only Martinelli's 22.3 points per (on 50.1 percent field goal shooting and 80.9 percent free throw shooting).

Northwestern X-Factors

Martinelli is now just one of four Big Ten players across the last three decades with averages of 22 or more points and six or more rebounds a night. He joins talented NBA pros Zach Edey, Keegan Murray and Luka Garza in that rare air. If he gets going, it could be game over for Indiana.

He has notched 10 games with 25 or more points this year, and 19 with 20 or more. Both are the most in a single year for a Northwestern men's basketball player since 2004, per Charlie Spungin of NUSports.com.

The 6-foot-7 Glenbrook South product is looking to bolster his CV ahead of a loaded 2026 NBA Draft. With no guarantee that he'll even make the Big Ten Tournament this year (Northwestern currently ranks 16th — the cut-off is the first 15 teams), he'll be extra motivated to ball out while he still can.

If the Wildcats can continue their efficient passing, that could help them survive Indiana, too. Northwestern boasts a 2.01 assist-to-turnover ratio (17.2 dimes to 8.6 turnovers), the second-best in the NCAA.

Prediction

Indiana will outlast the Wildcats on its home turf, possibly putting the nail in the coffin for the club's Big Ten Tournament hopes.

Final Score Prediction: Indiana 65, Northwestern 60.

How to Watch, Listen



