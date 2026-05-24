New Northwestern Coach Carla Berube Adds Transfer Portal Pieces

First-year Northwestern University women's basketball head coach Carla Berube, fresh off an impressive 26-4 season with the Princeton Tigers, will head into the 2026-27 season missing four of Joe McKeown's top six players.

Seniors Grace Sullivan (who had a brief stint with the Dallas Wings during the preseason after going unselected in the 2026 WNBA Draft), Caroline Lau and Tate Lash all graduated.

Forward Tayla Thomas — the program's leader in rebounds at 7.2 per and blocks at 1.2 a night — transferred to Minnesota with her remaining NCAA eligibility.

Let's take a look at some of Berube's latest roster additions.

Camdyn Nelson, PG, Syracuse

Nelson played with former Big Ten assists leader Lau played at St. Luke’s School. Now, she'll compete with junior ball handler Xamiya Walton.

Walton is a long-range floor spacer (she made a Northwestern-best 38.7 percent of her triple tries last year), but questions remain about her defensive acumen.

The first transfer portal addition for Berube, Nelson struggled during her freshman season with the Orange. She has room to grow long-term and has some intriguing upside on and off the ball.

Lily Carmody, SG, Boston College

The 5-foot-11 Boston College alum is a bit oversized for a wing, and exploits that edge against shorter defenders. She averaged 12.8 points while slashing .472/.304/.829, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a night for Boston last year.

Northwestern represents Carmody's third college program. The rising junior is a talented scorer in the post, but also a solid jump shooter and passer.

Lexi Blue, PF, Kentucky

Blue ditched the Wildcats for... well, the Wildcats, as Tali Goodman of On3 initially reported.

A top-40 recruit in high school, the 6-foot-2 forward was a key cog on last year's Sweet Sixteen Kentucky team, notching averages of 13.0 points, 7.4 boards, 2.5 steals and 2.1 dimes.

She has the size and speed to be a ruthless two-way contributor.

Jasmyn Cooper-Derba, C, Syracuse

The 6-foot-1 sophomore has a solid handle for a traditional big. She didn't get off the bench much for Syracuse, but that could change with an expanded role in Evanston.

Across 10.8 minutes a night for Syracuse as a freshman, she averaged 3.3 points on .537/.304/.737 shooting splits, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per.

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