2022 Big Ten Tournament Second Round Bracket is Set

2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Second Round Bracket is Set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament resumes play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the second round on Thursday. 

The second round opens with an 11:30 a.m. ET contest between the No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten). The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Illinois on Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (15-15, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Nebraska in the first round, will take on the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-9, 12-8 Big Ten) 25 mins. after the conclusion of Michigan vs. Indiana. The winner will advance to face No. 4 seed Rutgers on Friday. 

The tournament continues with a Game 5 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this matchup will face No. 2 Wisconsin in the Quarterfinals.

The second round wraps up when the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (13-17, 7-13 Big Ten), which defeated Minnesota in the first round, face the Ohio State Buckeyes (19-10, 12-8 Big Ten) 25 mins. after the conclusion of Game 5. The winner will advance to face No. 3 Purdue on Friday. 

