Big Ten Tournament Game Day Hub: How to Watch No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska in First Round

The Wildcats will try to sweep the season series with a third win against the Cornhuskers.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament opens with a matchup between the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) and  the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten). 

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis. 

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM 84

Betting Odds for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Spread: Northwestern -4.5

Over/Under Total: 144.5 

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here

Quick Facts:

  • This is the 21st all-time meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska
  • Northwestern leads the all-time series 11-9, including wins for the last five games and nine of the last 11 meetings
  • Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is 9-2 against the Cornhuskers, his best record against any single opponent
  • NU won both regular season contests against the Huskers
  • The last time the 'Cats beat an opponent three times in one season was in 2016-17 against Rutgers
  • NU tied its season-high of 13 made threes in both games this season against Nebraska
  • This is the first meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament
Game Preview: Click Here

Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

#0 G Boo Buie

#1 G Chase Audige

#5 G Julian Roper II

#22 F Pete Nance

#31 F Robbie Beran

Nebraska Starting Five

#1 G Alonzo Verge Jr. 

#2 G Trey McGowens

#5 G Bryce McGowens

#11 F Lat Mayen

#13 F Derrick Walker

