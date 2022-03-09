Big Ten Tournament Game Day Hub: How to Watch No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska in First Round
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament opens with a matchup between the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten).
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Radio: Sirius XM 84
Betting Odds for Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Spread: Northwestern -4.5
Over/Under Total: 144.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts:
- This is the 21st all-time meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska
- Northwestern leads the all-time series 11-9, including wins for the last five games and nine of the last 11 meetings
- Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is 9-2 against the Cornhuskers, his best record against any single opponent
- NU won both regular season contests against the Huskers
- The last time the 'Cats beat an opponent three times in one season was in 2016-17 against Rutgers
- NU tied its season-high of 13 made threes in both games this season against Nebraska
- This is the first meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament
Big Ten Tournament Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs Nebraska
Follow along as the Wildcats fight to extend their season.
The Wildcats will try to sweep the season series with a third win against the Cornhuskers.
Big Ten Tournament Game Preview: Northwestern faces Nebraska in first round
No. 12 Northwestern (14-15, 7-13) will tip off against No. 13 Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) in the Big Ten tournament opener at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Game Preview: Click Here
Starting Lineups
Northwestern Starting Five
#0 G Boo Buie
#1 G Chase Audige
#5 G Julian Roper II
#22 F Pete Nance
#31 F Robbie Beran
Nebraska Starting Five
#1 G Alonzo Verge Jr.
#2 G Trey McGowens
#5 G Bryce McGowens
#11 F Lat Mayen
#13 F Derrick Walker
