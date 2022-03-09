Big Ten Tournament Game Day Hub: How to Watch No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska in First Round

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament opens with a matchup between the No. 12 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM 84

Betting Odds for Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Spread: Northwestern -4.5

Over/Under Total: 144.5

Quick Facts:

This is the 21st all-time meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska

Northwestern leads the all-time series 11-9, including wins for the last five games and nine of the last 11 meetings

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is 9-2 against the Cornhuskers, his best record against any single opponent

NU won both regular season contests against the Huskers

The last time the 'Cats beat an opponent three times in one season was in 2016-17 against Rutgers

NU tied its season-high of 13 made threes in both games this season against Nebraska

This is the first meeting between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament

Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

#0 G Boo Buie

#1 G Chase Audige

#5 G Julian Roper II

#22 F Pete Nance

#31 F Robbie Beran

Nebraska Starting Five

#1 G Alonzo Verge Jr.

#2 G Trey McGowens

#5 G Bryce McGowens

#11 F Lat Mayen

#13 F Derrick Walker

