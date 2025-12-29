Northwestern Women’s Basketball Returns to Big Ten Play With Road Test at Washington

The holiday break is over, and for Northwestern women’s basketball, it is time to dive back into the grind of Big Ten play. After wrapping up non-conference action earlier in the month, the Wildcats return to league competition with a demanding road test in the Pacific Northwest. Northwestern enters the matchup at 6–6 overall and 0–1 in Big Ten play. They are going to open a two-game road swing with a visit to Washington.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Aims to Find Rhythm Away From Home

Restarting conference play on the road is never easy, and the challenge is amplified by a cross-country trip. Still, this game represents an important measuring stick for a Wildcats team looking to translate flashes of growth into consistent Big Ten results. It is because the calendar turns toward the heart of the season.

Sunday in Seattle 🏀 pic.twitter.com/L4LaZvu0G8 — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) December 28, 2025

Waiting for Northwestern is Washington, a team that has quietly built one of the strongest early resumes in the conference. The Huskies come in at 10–2 overall and 0–1 in Big Ten play, boasting a perfect 8–0 record at Alaska Airlines Arena. Their strong start has earned them votes in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Northwestern enters the game following a 75–62 loss to George Washington in its non-conference finale, but the performance offered encouraging signs. Junior guard Caroline Lau continues to set the tone for the Wildcats. She finished that game with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while serving as the focal point of the offense.

The Wildcats have also seen meaningful development from key contributors around Lau. Tayla Thomas has been especially productive. She averaged 23.5 points over her last two games while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

Fresh momentum has also come from Angelina Hodgens, who is coming off the most complete outing of her career with 12 points and five rebounds in a career-high 29 minutes. For Northwestern to compete in Seattle, consistent production beyond its primary scorer will be essential.

Let's Look Over The History, Stakes, and a Rare Road Trip

Monday’s matchup marks just the fourth meeting between Northwestern and Washington. Especially with the Huskies holding a narrow 2–1 edge in the series. It is also Northwestern’s first trip to Seattle since November 1994, adding a layer of novelty to the contest.

On December 28, 2024, Washington earned a 90–71 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena behind a 40-point performance from Elle Ladine. Lau led Northwestern with 15 points in that game, while Grace Sullivan added 10, as four Wildcats reached double figures. Containing Washington’s scoring punch will be a central focus this time around.

This game is more than a single test. It is the first step in a two-game road swing that continues with a New Year’s Day matchup at Oregon. A strong showing against a ranked-caliber Washington team would provide valuable momentum and confidence as Northwestern settles into the demanding Big Ten schedule.

With non-conference play in the rearview mirror, the Wildcats are now focused on turning individual growth into collective success.

