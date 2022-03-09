Big Ten Tournament Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs Nebraska
Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) and Nebraska (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) will meet Wednesday afternoon for the opener of the Big Ten Tournament. The Wildcats ended their regular season with a big win on senior night over Minnesota, 75-62. The Cornhuskers are coming in as the underdog and with star freshman Bryce McGowens' status still up in the air.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Projected Starting Lineups
Northwestern Starting Five
G #0 Boo Buie
G #5 Julian Roper II
G #1 Chase Audige
F #31 Robbie Beran
F #22 Pete Nance
Nebraska Starting Five
G #1 Alonzo Verge Jr.
G #2 Trey McGowens
G #5 Bryce McGowens
F #11 Lat Mayen
F #13 Derrick Walker
LIVE GAME THREAD:
Current Score: Northwestern - 18 Nebraska - 24
First Half
19:23 Walker scores on a driving layup to give Nebraska the lead, 2-0.
17:51 Verge scores a layup on the fast break, 4-0.
16:20 Mayen scores down low, 6-2.
16:04 Roper II knocks down a three-pointer from the right wing, 6-5.
14:31 Audige nails a three from the top of the key, 10-8.
14:00 Berry drains three from the right wing, 13-10.
10:37 Andre scores on a layup for Nebraska, 17-13.
9:34 Webster knocks down a three, 20-16.
8:27 Beran scores a reverse layup, 20-18.
8:06 Walker scores on a postup, 22-18.
7:30 Walker grabs an offensive rebound and puts it in, 24-18
