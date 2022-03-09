Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs Nebraska

Follow along as the Wildcats fight to extend their season.

Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten) and Nebraska (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) will meet Wednesday afternoon for the opener of the Big Ten Tournament. The Wildcats ended their regular season with a big win on senior night over Minnesota, 75-62. The Cornhuskers are coming in as the underdog and with star freshman Bryce McGowens' status still up in the air.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Projected Starting Lineups

Northwestern Starting Five

G #0 Boo Buie

G #5 Julian Roper II

G #1 Chase Audige

F #31 Robbie Beran

F #22 Pete Nance

Nebraska Starting Five

G #1 Alonzo Verge Jr.

G #2 Trey McGowens

G #5 Bryce McGowens

F #11 Lat Mayen

F #13 Derrick Walker

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Current Score: Northwestern - 18 Nebraska - 24

First Half

19:23 Walker scores on a driving layup to give Nebraska the lead, 2-0.

17:51 Verge scores a layup on the fast break, 4-0.

16:20 Mayen scores down low, 6-2.

16:04 Roper II knocks down a three-pointer from the right wing,  6-5.

14:31 Audige nails a three from the top of the key, 10-8.

14:00 Berry drains three from the right wing, 13-10.

10:37 Andre scores on a layup for Nebraska, 17-13.

9:34 Webster knocks down a three, 20-16.

8:27 Beran scores a reverse layup, 20-18.

8:06 Walker scores on a postup, 22-18.

7:30 Walker grabs an offensive rebound and puts it in, 24-18

