Northwestern Wildcats Receive Poor Ranking Among Power 4 Teams
The Northwestern Wildcats are coming off an unsuccessful season in 2024.
Northwestern's prospects for the future are up in the air as of now with David Braun entering his third year as head coach. The college football landscape is changing each year and Northwestern is attempting to keep up.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN put together a future power rankings of Power 4 teams for the next two years. Northwestern came in at No. 58, which is next to last among BigTen teams ahead of only Purdue.
These rankings were put together based on many aspects including returning quarterback, roster management, and coaching staff.
Jack Lausch started 10 games for the Wildcats last season. He will likely move into the backup role with Preston Stone coming in from SMU.
"Northwestern added Stone to significantly upgrade an offense that finished 128th nationally in scoring last season," Rittenberg wrote. "Barring an injury, he will lead the offense in his final year of eligibility."
Braun enters an important year as head coach. He was thrust into an unfavorable situation ahead of the 2023 season but led the Wildcats to eight wins. The team took a significant step back last season going 4-8.
Zach Lujan will return as offensive coordinator after a year where the Wildcats struggled to score points. Tim McGarigle will also return as defensive coordinator.
Braun has struggled to recruit out of high school but the rankings pointed out the best transfer portal class for Northwestern in quite some time.
"Northwestern was finally competitive in the winter portal after some admissions adjustments," Rittenberg wrote.
The Wildcats added Stone to take over under center. South Dakota State WR Griffin Wilde and Purdue LB Yanni Karlaftis also committed to Northwestern this offseason.
It is an important year for Braun and the Wildcats as a whole. The prospects are not high based on these rankings but Northwestern will look to come out of nowhere once again.