Northwestern Men's Basketball Ends Homestand on High Note vs. Cleveland State
The Northwestern Wildcats (3–0, 0–0 Big Ten) wrapped up their three-game homestand dominantly. Especially with a 110–63 blowout win over the Cleveland State Vikings (1–2, 0–0 Horizon League) on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The 47-point margin was Northwestern’s largest against a Division I opponent since a 96–31 rout of Chicago State in December 2017.
Balanced Scoring Powers the Wildcats
Northwestern’s offense was nearly unstoppable, with five players scoring at least 15 points. It was the first time that had happened for the Wildcats in nearly two decades. The scoring depth highlighted just how dangerous this team can be when everything clicks. After putting up 53 points in the first half, Northwestern added 57 more in the second to close the night.
Head Coach Chris Collins credited the collective effort for the team’s explosive night. "A recurring theme in our locker room is that we need everybody to just stay ready when called upon," Collins said. "I would love to play them all for 30 minutes, but it’s just impossible to do that. On a given night, with how the game’s going, we’ve got to be okay with what the opportunities are that night."
Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added seven rebounds, continuing his consistent early-season form. Junior forward Arrinten Page followed closely behind with 17 points, shooting a near-perfect 7-of-8 from the field. Meanwhile, he also contributed nine rebounds and three assists.
The Wildcats tallied 26 assists to just seven turnovers, moving the ball fluidly and creating open looks throughout the game. Senior forward Justin Mullins and sophomore guard Max Green each poured in 16 points. Simultaneously, freshman Tre Singleton had a breakout night with a career-high 15.
Looking Over the Record Efficiency and Career Nights
Max Green made history with his hot hand, becoming the first Wildcat since at least 2004–05 to score 16 or more points in under 12 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and is the only player in the nation to achieve that feat so far this season.
Justin Mullins also had a Northwestern career high, going 7-of-10 from the field and knocking down two three-pointers.
After a brief early deficit, Northwestern turned up the intensity with a 17–2 run to grab a 22–8 lead midway through the first half. The Wildcats never looked back, taking a commanding 53–28 advantage into halftime while shooting 66% from the floor. Page led the way with 15 first-half points and five boards, while Martinelli and Mullins combined for four three-pointers to ignite the crowd.
Defensively, the Wildcats were just as sharp, holding Cleveland State to 11-of-29 shooting and forcing eight turnovers before halftime. The second half was more of the same, as Northwestern strung together a 30–4 run to completely bury the Vikings and close out the homestand in style.
Northwestern now shifts focus to its upcoming road challenge against DePaul. The Wildcats will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face the Blue Demons on Friday night at Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on truTV and WGN Radio 720.
More from Northwestern On SI
Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI.