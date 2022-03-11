Skip to main content

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 2 seed Badgers open tournament play in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 9 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten), which defeated Maryland in the second round, and the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel & Andy Katz

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Live Stats: Click Here

Betting Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Over/Under Total: 136.5

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.

Quick Facts

Series History

  • MSU leads the all-time series 84-67
  • UW holds a 4-6 advantage against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament
  • Active Streak: Wisconsin  W1
  • Friday’s game would mark the 152nd meeঞ ng between Wisconsin and Michigan State, with the series daঞ ng back to 1922
  • Wisconsin has won 3 of the last 4 meetings with MSU, including a split this season
  • Last meeting: Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 70-62 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing

Wisconsin Badgers

  • Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten title, marking UW’s 2nd league championship in 3 seasons and the 20th title in school history
  • Wisconsin has won 6 Big Ten regular season titles since 2000, trailing only MSU (8)
  • The Badgers headlined the conference’s postseason honors with Greg Gard winning Big Ten Coach of the Year and Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year
  • Brad Davison earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors, Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten All-Freshmen Team and Tyler Wahl was awarded honorable mention
  • Wisconsin leads the NCAA averaging just 8.6 turnoveres per game

Michigan State Spartans

  • Michigan State defeated Maryland by a score of 76-72 in the tournament's second round on Thursday

  • The winningest coach in Big Ten Tournament history, Tom Izzo improved to 33-17 in his career at the tournament

  • Six Spartans scored at least eight points against Maryland

  • Freshman Max Christie led Michigan State with 16 points, his best scoring effort since setting a career high with 21 points on Jan. 5 vs. Nebraska.

Starting Lineups

Wisconsin Starting Five

Michigan State Starting Five

