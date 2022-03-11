Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 9 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten), which defeated Maryland in the second round, and the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel & Andy Katz

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Over/Under Total: 136.5

Quick Facts Series History MSU leads the all-time series 84-67

UW holds a 4-6 advantage against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament

Active Streak: Wisconsin W1

Friday’s game would mark the 152nd meeঞ ng between Wisconsin and Michigan State, with the series daঞ ng back to 1922

Wisconsin has won 3 of the last 4 meetings with MSU, including a split this season

Last meeting: Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 70-62 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten title, marking UW’s 2nd league championship in 3 seasons and the 20th title in school history

Wisconsin has won 6 Big Ten regular season titles since 2000, trailing only MSU (8)

The Badgers headlined the conference’s postseason honors with Greg Gard winning Big Ten Coach of the Year and Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year

winning Big Ten Coach of the Year and named Big Ten Player of the Year Brad Davison earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors, Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten All-Freshmen Team and Tyler Wahl was awarded honorable mention

earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors, earned Big Ten All-Freshmen Team and was awarded honorable mention Wisconsin leads the NCAA averaging just 8.6 turnoveres per game Michigan State Spartans Michigan State defeated Maryland by a score of 76-72 in the tournament's second round on Thursday

The winningest coach in Big Ten Tournament history, Tom Izzo improved to 33-17 in his career at the tournament

Six Spartans scored at least eight points against Maryland

Freshman Max Christie led Michigan State with 16 points, his best scoring effort since setting a career high with 21 points on Jan. 5 vs. Nebraska.

Starting Lineups

Wisconsin Starting Five

Michigan State Starting Five

