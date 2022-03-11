Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State
The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament continues with a Game 9 matchup between the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten), which defeated Maryland in the second round, and the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Date: Friday, March 11, 2022
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Talent: Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel & Andy Katz
Live Stream: fubo.tv
Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 2 seed Badgers open tournament play in Indianapolis.
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 4 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 4 seed Scarlet Knights open tournament play in Indianapolis.
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana
Here's everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed as the No. 1 seed Fighting Illini open tournament play in Indianapolis.
Live Stats: Click Here
Betting Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Spread: Wisconsin -2.5
Over/Under Total: 136.5
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here.
Quick Facts
Series History
- MSU leads the all-time series 84-67
- UW holds a 4-6 advantage against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament
- Active Streak: Wisconsin W1
- Friday’s game would mark the 152nd meeঞ ng between Wisconsin and Michigan State, with the series daঞ ng back to 1922
- Wisconsin has won 3 of the last 4 meetings with MSU, including a split this season
- Last meeting: Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 70-62 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing
Wisconsin Badgers
- Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten title, marking UW’s 2nd league championship in 3 seasons and the 20th title in school history
- Wisconsin has won 6 Big Ten regular season titles since 2000, trailing only MSU (8)
- The Badgers headlined the conference’s postseason honors with Greg Gard winning Big Ten Coach of the Year and Johnny Davis named Big Ten Player of the Year
- Brad Davison earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors, Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten All-Freshmen Team and Tyler Wahl was awarded honorable mention
- Wisconsin leads the NCAA averaging just 8.6 turnoveres per game
Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State defeated Maryland by a score of 76-72 in the tournament's second round on Thursday
The winningest coach in Big Ten Tournament history, Tom Izzo improved to 33-17 in his career at the tournament
Six Spartans scored at least eight points against Maryland
Freshman Max Christie led Michigan State with 16 points, his best scoring effort since setting a career high with 21 points on Jan. 5 vs. Nebraska.
Starting Lineups
Coming soon.
Wisconsin Starting Five
Michigan State Starting Five
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow