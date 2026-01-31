Northwestern Football Hires Ross Kolodziej as Defensive Line Coach After Stanford Success

Northwestern football has made a significant move to strengthen its defensive identity, officially adding Ross Kolodziej as its new defensive line coach. The hire reflects head coach David Braun’s continued push to build a tougher, dominant front. And it brings one of the Big Ten’s most respected defensive minds to Evanston.

Now, Northwestern's Ross Kolodziej's Impact

The hiring became official in January 2026 and marks a notable transition on the Wildcats’ coaching staff. Kolodziej replaces Christian Smith, who departs the program after three seasons. With deep Big Ten roots and a proven track record of defensive development, Kolodziej arrives with credentials that immediately elevate Northwestern’s defensive staff.

Welcome to Northwestern Football, Ross Kolodziej!



Joining the staff as Defensive Line Coach, Kolodziej brings extensive Power Four coaching experience following an NFL playing career. pic.twitter.com/6sqxYUoa05 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) January 30, 2026

Kolodziej’s most recent success came during a three-year stint at Stanford. That's where his influence on the Cardinals’ run defense was both clear and measurable. Stanford’s rushing defense improved each season under his guidance, culminating in a standout 2025 campaign. That year, the Cardinal ranked 25th nationally in rushing defense. That's allowing just 119.3 yards per game. It marked Stanford’s lowest rushing yards allowed per contest since 2014.

Individual development was another defining feature of Kolodziej’s time in Palo Alto. Defensive lineman Clay Patterson emerged as a centerpiece of the unit in 2025. That made him earn All-ACC honorable mention recognition.

Patterson became Stanford’s first all-conference defensive lineman and the program’s first all-conference selection at the position since 2022. He led the team with 4.0 sacks and ranked among the ACC’s highest-graded defensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus.

Kolodziej’s impact was also evident early in his Stanford tenure. In 2023, young defensive linemen Anthony Franklin and Lance Keneley both produced career-best multi-sack seasons. As a unit, Stanford’s rushing defense improved by more than 60 yards per game compared to the previous season, signaling a clear shift in physicality and execution along the line.

Let's Talk About His Wisconsin Roots and Elite Defensive Production

Before heading west, Kolodziej established himself as a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s defensive success. His first season coaching the Badgers’ defensive line in 2021 coincided with one of the most dominant defensive performances in program history. That Wisconsin defense led the nation by allowing just 64.8 rushing yards per game. It became only the second FBS team since 2008 to hold opponents under 70 rushing yards per game across an entire season.

Across eight years on the Wisconsin staff, the Badgers produced 12 first-team All-Americans, including six consensus selections, and sent 56 players to the NFL. Kolodziej coached multiple All-Big Ten performers, including Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen, with Henningsen later selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kolodziej’s value extends beyond traditional position coaching. From 2015 to 2020, he served as Wisconsin’s head strength and conditioning coach.

His background as a professional player further reinforces that credibility. A seventh-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Kolodziej played seven seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Vikings, 49ers, and Cardinals, starting 14 games for Arizona during the 2005 season. He later spent three seasons in the United Football League from 2009 to 2011, serving as a two-time team captain and winning back-to-back championships with the Las Vegas Locomotives.

As a college player, Kolodziej was a 45-game starter at Wisconsin, contributing to Big Ten championship teams in 1998 and 1999 and Rose Bowl appearances following the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

More from Northwestern On SI