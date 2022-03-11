Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: How to Watch No. 4 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa

The 2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament quarterfinals continue with a matchup between the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9. 12-8 Big Ten), which defeated Northwestern in the second round, and the No. 4 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's game in Indianapolis.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 25 mins. after Game 7 (approx. 2 p.m. ET)

TV: Big Ten Network

Talent: Kevin Kugler (pxp), Stephen Bardo (analyst) & Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 84

Betting Odds for Rutgers vs. Iowa

Spread: Iowa -7

Over/Under Total: 144.5

Quick Facts Series History Friday marks the 13th meeting between Iowa and Rutgers

The Hawkeyes are 9-3 against the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers defeated Iowa this season in Piscataway 48-46, a game in which the Scarlet Knights held the Hawkeyes to only 27.9% shooting from the field and a season-low 46 points Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers is the first unranked team in college basketball history to defeat four ranked teams in a row

Rutgers has won five games over against ranked Big Ten teams this season (No. 1 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, No. 13 MSU, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 OSU)

If they win, the Scarlet Knights would improve to 7-3 against teams in the top-six of the Big Ten standings

Ron Harper Jr. is 10 points away from 1,500 points as a Scarlet Knight

Geo Baker is six assists away from tying Brian Ellerbe for 2nd all-time at RU Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa has been a top five seed in the last three Big Ten Tournaments (2020, 2021, 2022)

The Hawkeyes have won nine of their last 11 games

Iowa went 7-1 during the month of February, its most wins in February since winning all eight February contests in 1981

All-American Keegan Murray is the only player nationally to average 23+ points, 8+ rebounds and 2+ blocks this season

Twenty of Iowa’s 23 wins have come by 10+ points, including 12 by 20 points or more

Iowa is 9-2 since shifting Jordan Bohannon from off guard to point guard

Starting Lineups

Rutgers Starting Five

Iowa Starting Five

