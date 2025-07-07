Incoming Northwestern Freshman Finishes Up Dominant International Showing

🇦🇷 Tyler Kropp at the FIBA U19 World Cup:



22 PTS - 11 REB - 50 FG%

23 PTS - 9 REB - 67 FG%

24 PTS - 9 REB - 67 FG%

18 PTS - 12 REB - 11 FTM

25 PTS - 9 REB - 56 FG%

19 PTS - 12 REB - 56 FG%

21 PTS - 6 REB - 54 FG%



First player since 2003(!) to score 18+ points in each game. pic.twitter.com/xXNkxaWLLN