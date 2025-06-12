Incoming Northwestern Freshman Preparing for FIBA U19 World Cup
In 2025-26, Northwestern Men's Basketball will welcome its highest ranked freshman class in the history of the program, headlined by four-star forward Tre Singleton. But the class has four other members, including three-star forward Tyler Kropp.
Kropp stands at 6-foot-7 and was the No. 5 player out of his home state of Ohio, according to 247Sports. Northwestern was probably the biggest program to extend an offer, rivaled only by Dayton.
This summer, Kropp is participating in the FIBA U19 World Cup for Team Argentina beginning on June 28 in Lausanne, Switzerland. He's currently in training camp, and Northwestern Basketball posted some photos of him practicing on X today.
Associate Director of Communications for Northwestern Athletics Jacob Pavilack responded to the post with more information. According to Pavilack, Argentina is part of Group A, and it plays its first game against New Zealand on June 28. Contests with Serbia and Mali will follow on June 29 and July 1, respectively.
From a Northwestern perspective, Kropp will gain some valuable experience participating in this event. It's always good for young players to be getting more reps, especially someone like Kropp that might struggle to find playing time in year one.
In fact, as it stands, Kropp figures to be a decent candidate to redshirt his freshman season. But Chris Collins has been known to feed the hot hand and did so last year when K.J. Windham and Angelo Ciaravino earned playing time as first-years. If Kropp impresses in the fall, who knows what could happen.