Incoming Northwestern Freshman Named Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball

The exciting young guard could be part of Northwestern's core for seasons to come.

Ryan Cole

Feb 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Earlier this month, incoming Northwestern freshman Jake West was named a finalist for Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball. Now, the guard has officially won the award, according to a post on X from Northwestern Basketball.

West committed to Northwestern in the fall with offers from Mississippi State, VCU and other smaller programs on the board, according to 247Sports.

West had a well-rounded game in high school, showcasing the ability to knock down outside shots and drive the lane. There are questions about how his size will play in the Big Ten since he's only listed at 165 lbs, but he is also 6-foot-3.

The Philadelphia native was the No. 21 combo guard in his class and the No. 5 player out of his home state, according to 247Sports. But his high school performance was impressive enough for him to win Mr. Basketball despite other talented prospects from Pennsylvania.

West is viewed as someone who could potentially have an impact on this year's team but also as a crucial piece looking ahead to future seasons. The 'Cats now have a young core of guards in West, K.J. Windham (sophomore) and incoming transfer Max Green (sophomore).

Green could potentially play the three-spot but probably projects best as a two. Windham played the point guard spot some last year, but it was his first real experience in the role. West might be able to handle the point at the next level, but that's still up in the air.

Regardless, fitting talented guards into a lineup is a good problem to have. The 'Cats will hope West develops well on both ends of the floor to force his way into minutes whenever he's ready.

