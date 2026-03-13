Northwestern Guard K.J. Windham Gets Honest About Murky Future

So will Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham opt to stick around, with more minutes possibly available next season, or will he hit the transfer portal?

Once a highly touted prep prospect, the sophomore failed to crack Chris Collins' rotation, averaging 12.3 minutes in just 14 games. He didn't leave the bench in what wound up being Northwestern's season finale, an 81-68 Big Ten Tournament third-round defeat to the more talented Purdue Boilermakers.

Per Kamran Nia of The Daily Northwestern, Windham offered a shaky confirmation that he'd return.

“As of right now I'm coming back to Northwestern," Windham said. That phrasing doesn't exactly instill confidence. Still, with leading scorer Nick Martinelli graduating, more minutes and more scoring opportunities should open up. Maybe Windham can capitalize.

Windham went on to explain his learning curve in 2025-26.

"It was a lot of personal development for me, maturity. A lot of it was me just figuring out how to handle stuff, mentally, handle my body, physically keep myself in shape and ready for whenever my number would be called, just doing all the little things that I might have looked past over last year when I was playing as a freshman, so just continuing to grow and get better," Windham said. "Stay in the gym, stay in the trainer, extra lifts, everything like that. That would keep me ready and prepare me for whatever opportunity I have next."

It sounds like he's keeping his mind — and his options — pretty open.

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