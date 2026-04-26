Northwestern Men's Basketball Whiffs on Top Transfer Target
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The Wildcats are adding a top sharpshooting target!
Unfortunately, it's not our Northwestern Wildcats.
Cornell graduate transfer guard Jake Fiegen's agent German Srulovich informs Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress that the First Team All-Ivy League honoree will suit up for Kevin Willard's Villanova Wildcats in the fall.
Chris Collins' Northwestern Wildcats had also been in hot pursuit of the 3-point marksman.
Fiegen, a 6-foot-4 New Trier product, enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 junior with the Cornell Big Red. Across 24 healthy games (17 starts), Fiegen averaged 17.1 points on .546/.414/.772 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
And that 41.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc arrived on a robust 5.5 triple tries. Across his encouraging NCAA career thus far, Fiegen has nailed 37.6 percent of his 4.2 3-point attempts per game.
Losing out on Feigen represents a major miss for Collins, who's looking to totally rebuild his roster after losing senior leading scorer Nick Martinelli, a two-time All-Big Ten Teamer and one of the most prolific scorers in Division I college basketball last year, to the pros. Additionally, a whopping nine Northwesterm players with remaining collegiate eligibility departed via the NCAA transfer portal this spring.
The Wildcats finished with a disappointing 15-19 record in 2025-26, missing the Big Dance.
This story will be updated...
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An Evanston native, Alex Kirschenbaum is also a proud Northwestern alum. He has written for Bleacher Nation, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Hoops Rumors, Trailers From Hell, Men's Journal, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others. Alex knows Zach Collins has given the Bulls some good years, but he'll never forgive the then-Gonzaga center for that very obvious goaltend against the Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.