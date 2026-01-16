Northwestern Women’s Basketball Rallies to Beat Wisconsin for Second Straight Big Ten Win

Momentum can change a season in the Big Ten, and Northwestern women’s basketball is starting to feel that shift. On Thursday night inside Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats rallied from an early deficit and held their nerve late to earn a 66-61 victory over Wisconsin. The win marked Northwestern’s second straight Big Ten triumph.

Now sitting at 8-10 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten, Northwestern continues to show steady growth as it moves deeper into the heart of its league schedule.

Leadership Leads the Way for the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern’s victory was powered by its core trio, each stepping up in a different way when the game demanded it. Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 19 points and added four rebounds while shooting 6-for-13 from the floor. Her shot-making and late-game composure proved critical.

Tayla Thomas delivered a strong double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Her presence inside helped Northwestern absorb Wisconsin’s physical play and control key possessions on both ends of the floor.

Caroline Lau orchestrated the offense with poise, tallying 15 points and nine assists. Lau’s ability to balance scoring with playmaking kept the Wildcats organized during high-pressure moments and gave Northwestern a steady hand throughout the night.

The opening half belonged to Wisconsin early, as the Badgers established a balanced offensive attack. Destiny Howell scored 13 points, Breauna Ware added 12, and Ronnie Porter chipped in 10 as Wisconsin built momentum. A Howell three-pointer midway through the second quarter pushed the Badgers to their largest lead of the night, ten points.

Northwestern faced early foul trouble and turnovers, but the Wildcats never lost contact. They continued to attack the paint and found timely baskets late in the half. Two free throws from Sullivan, a jumper by Xamiya Walton, and a smooth fadeaway at the buzzer from Sullivan cut the deficit to just 32-30 heading into halftime.

Closing the Door at the Line

The third quarter became the defining stretch of the game. Northwestern raised its defensive intensity, disrupting Wisconsin’s rhythm and creating transition opportunities. After an early exchange of baskets, the Wildcats flipped the game with a decisive 10-0 run to close the quarter.

Tate Lash capped that surge with an elbow jumper, sending Northwestern into the fourth quarter with a 51-44 lead. The defensive pressure during that stretch completely shifted the tempo and forced Wisconsin out of its comfort zone.

Wisconsin refused to go away, leaning on perimeter shooting to keep the game within reach. Kyrah Daniels hit timely three-pointers that tested Northwestern’s composure, but the Wildcats consistently answered. Lau knocked down her third three-pointer of the night, and Sullivan delivered a clutch and-one play with just under four minutes remaining.

Late turnovers and a Wisconsin switch to zone defense created tension down the stretch. However, Northwestern’s defense remained disciplined when it mattered most.

With ten seconds left and Northwestern holding a three-point lead, Wisconsin got the look it wanted from the corner. Ronnie Porter’s three-point attempt missed the mark. Lau secured the rebound and calmly stepped to the free-throw line. That's where she knocked down two shots to seal the 66-61 victory.

More from Northwestern On SI