WNBA Draft: Veronica Burton drafted seventh overall by Dallas Wings, receives congratulatory call from Tom Brady

Former Northwestern star point guard Veronica Burton had dreams come true on Monday night when she became the seventh overall pick to the Dallas Wings during the 2022 WNBA Draft.

But the night got better for Burton, Newton, Mass. native, when she received a surprise congratulatory phone call from seven-time super bowl champion Tom Brady.

"Hey, Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted,” Brady said on the call. “The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you’re a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you’re in the WNBA. Congrats to you.



“I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin],” Brady said. “Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family.”

Burton was named the Big Ten Defensive Player for the third consecutive year and became the first Northwestern women's basketball player to be named an AP All-American. During her senior year, Burton led the nation in steals per game (4.0), while adding 17.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

