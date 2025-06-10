Sky vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The New York Liberty’s perfect start to the 2025 season continues, as they’re 8-0 and set as massive favorites on Tuesday night against the 2-5 Chicago Sky.
The 2025 season has been a rough one for the Sky, as they rank in the bottom three in the WNBA in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating. Not only that, but the Sky just lost veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot – a former Liberty player – to a torn ACL.
That’s a pretty major blow ahead of a game against the No. 1 team in the league that leads the WNBA in offensive rating, net rating, defensive rating, and effective field goal percentage. Led by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty have arguably the best offensive attack in the league.
Can they extend their winning streak to nine to open this season?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +15.5 (-110)
- Liberty -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +950
- Liberty: -1650
Total
- 167 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Sky record: 2-5
- Liberty record: 8-0
Sky vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Moriah Jefferson – game-time decision
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – expected to play
- Jonquel Jones – questionable
Sky vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet plays were written before prop odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart UNDER Rebounds
Even though Stewie grabbed 11 boards in her last game, she’s only averaging 5.3 rebounds per game this season. With teammate Jonquel Jones averaging a double-double (points and rebounds), Stewart hasn’t had to be as aggressive on the glass.
In fact, she has three or fewer boards in four of her eight games this season.
The Sky are a tough matchup, as they rank No. 2 in the WNBA in rebounding percentage and play two bigs in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in their frontcourt, who are both solid rebounders.
I expect Stewie to fall short of her rebounds prop, especially if it gets juiced up because of Jones’ injury status.
Sky vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Liberty are worth a bet on Tuesday night:
This season, the Liberty have been absolutely dominant, going 8-0 while covering the spread in five of their eight games.
Here’s a few statistics that show just how great New York has been as it aims to defend its title from last season:
- The Liberty are No. 1 in net rating (+23.3), sitting +9.9 points per 100 possessions better than the No. 2 team – the Minnesota Lynx.
- The Liberty rank: No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in effective field goal percentage and No. 2 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
- Five of New York’s 10 wins have come by double digits.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky are off to a rough start in the 2025 season, winning just two of their first seven games. They also just lost veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot for the season due to a torn ACL.
Chicago is just 11th in offensive rating, 12th in defensive rating and 12th in net rating this season. It also has gone 3-4 against the spread despite playing several games as a major underdog.
The Liberty already have a 25-point road win over this Chicago team, and I expect them to roll at home on Tuesday night. New York has a net rating of +30.0 at home this season.
Pick: Liberty -15.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.