Northwestern Facing Competition From Oklahoma for LB Commit
Northwestern's 2026 recruiting class is its highest-ranked since 2022, featuring a 17-man group with under-the-radar prospects across the board. While the Wildcats can take pride in developing underrecruited talent, they also run the risk of larger programs poaching their commits before they even get on campus.
This is the case with linebacker Jacob Curry, a three-star recruit from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Curry announced his commitment to Northwestern in May after an official visit to Evanston, choosing the Wildcats over schools such as Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and South Florida. However, it appears that Curry's commitment to NU is not set in stone.
On Tuesday morning, Curry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had received an offer from Oklahoma. The Sooners join Vanderbilt as Curry's second SEC offer, and the allure of a major college football program like Oklahoma could be enough to pry him away from Northwestern.
Curry is the No. 8-ranked recruit in Northwestern's 2026 class, according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Curry likely projects as a linebacker-safety hybrid at the next level and will need to rely on downhill speed, rather than the size of a traditional Mike.
247 Sports lists Curry as the No. 79 overall safety in the nation, while On3 has the three-star linebacker ranked 114th at his original position.
Curry is set to graduate from Nease High School in December, meaning he can enroll early at his next destination. Whether that ends up being Northwestern, Oklahoma or another large program that has yet to offer him, Curry's decision could come very soon if he decides to flip.