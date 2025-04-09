Big Ten Announces Football Media Days Schedule in Las Vegas
The Big Ten announced its schedule for the conference's Football Media Days session on Wednesday, set to take place in Las Vegas for the first time.
The addition of West Coast teams UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten provided the conference the opportunity to move its summer gathering from its usual home in Indianapolis to Sin City. The event will be held from July 22 to July 24 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Northwestern joins Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin on the second day of Media Days on July 23. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers will open the session on July 22, while Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA and USC are scheduled for availability on the final day of the event.
Big Ten Media Days is an opportunity for journalists to interview head coaches and three players from each team ahead of the fall football season. Topics usually range from summer workouts and position battles to overall perspectives on the changing college sports landscape.
Northwestern football last went to Nevada for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl, which the Wildcats won over Utah, 14-7. The 'Cats' defense shut down the Utes to win their fifth consecutive bowl game and quarterback Ben Bryant was named the game's MVP. The Las Vegas Bowl was played in the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.
At last year's Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, head coach David Braun was joined by Northwestern wide receiver A.J. Henning, linebacker Xander Mueller and running back Cam Porter.