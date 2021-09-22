Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 4

Saturday September 25th
Villanova at Penn State
Penn State is fresh off a huge win last Saturday as they pulled off a 28-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers in Happy Valley to improve to 3-0 on the season. Waiting for them in week four is a 3-0 Villanova team looking to leave Happy Valley with a huge upset. However, this game should not pose much of a threat to Penn State who should easily move to 4-0 on the year.
Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network
Bowling Green at Minnesota
Much like most of their fellow conference members, Minnesota has a rather easy week four game to tune up before the grind of conference play begins. The Golden Gophers are taking on a Bowling Green Falcons team that is 1-2 on the year, including a loss to South Alabama. Crazier things have happened but look for Minnesota to win with ease on Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on ESPNU
Ohio at Northwestern
Northwestern last Saturday put on two vastly different performances. They trailed 30-7 going into the locker room, getting absolutely gashed on defense and stalling on offense. Behind backup quarterback Andrew Marty they almost pulled the comeback off but ultimately fell to 1-2 on the season. The Wildcats get an 0-3 Ohio team this weekend to get them back on track as they should have no issue getting to 2-2 for the season.
Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network
Notre Dame at Wisconsin
This game should be a heavy-weight brawl between two top 20 teams. The Fighting Irish come into this game at 3-0, but have not won a single game this season by more than six points, including wins in which they struggled against Toledo and Purdue. For the Badgers, they come in at 1-1, following a blowout victory over Eastern Michigan. This should be the game of the week and one with big College Football Playoff implications for both teams.
Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Fox
Kent State at Maryland
The Terps enter their week four contest with Kent State at an impressive 3-0. The offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, has looked extremely explosive at times, showing the ability to put points on the board with ease. This week should not be too much of a challenge for Maryland as they should easily move to 4-0 ahead of a week five showdown with Iowa.
Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network
Colorado State at Iowa
Iowa so far this season has looked like the best team in the Big Ten, rolling to 3-0 with three comfortable wins. Don’t look for that to change this week as the Hawkeyes welcome a 1-2 Colorado State team fresh off of a loss to Vanderbilt. This should serve as a relatively easy game for Iowa before they begin conference play and the quest to win a Big Ten title.
Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Fox Sports 1
Illinois at Purdue
What appeared to be a promising season for Illinois following a win over Nebraska in the season opener has quickly crashed and burned en route to a 1-3 start, including losses to UTSA and Maryland. On the flip side, Purdue has started 2-1 and almost pulled off an upset over Notre Dame. On paper Purdue should win this but Illinois should come out swinging to turn their season around.
Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network
Rutgers at Michigan
Prior to the start of the season this game would have been penciled in as an easy cupcake win for Michigan. However, both teams come into the game at 3-0 featuring two explosive offenses that are capable of putting up points in bunches. The Wolverines, on paper, should run away with this game and move to 4-0 with relative ease. Despite that, this Rutgers team is sneaky good and could cause some trouble for the 19th ranked Wolverines.
Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 4
Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.
Week 4 Depth Chart: Northwestern's Starting Quarterback Remains a Mystery
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants his quarterbacks to step up.
Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL
Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on ABC
Nebraska at Michigan State
As I wrote in last week's edition of the Big Ten weekly preview, it would not be a shock if Michigan State beat Miami (FL) and that they did, in blowout fashion. As a result, the Spartans have entered the top 25 at 20. Their opponent, Nebraska, came close but could not quite pull off the upset over longtime rival Oklahoma. The Spartans are rolling, entering this game, and should leave this weekend at 4-0.
Watch: Saturday at 6:00 PM CT on Fox Sports 1
Akron at Ohio State
The story remains the same for Ohio State. After their upset loss to Oregon in week two, another loss will almost surely knock them out of CFP contention but not out of the Big Ten title race. This week should not be a week that trips them up on their path to another CFP appearance as they should handle Akron with ease to move to 3-1 on the season.
Watch: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network
Indiana at Western Kentucky
The Hoosiers gave Cincinnati everything they could handle last Saturday but could not quite get the job done to secure the upset win, falling to 1-2 on the season. They will look to rebound this week against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky to improve to 2-2. Indiana looked good against Cincinnati but shot themselves in the foot with the numbers of turnovers. If they can play a clean, mistake free game then look for Indiana to get a win and get to 2-2.Saturday September 25th
Watch: Saturday at 7:00 PM CT on CBS Sports Netwo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Big News From the Big Ten: Week 4 of College Football
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten
Top 5 Takeaways From Northwestern's Week 3 Loss to Duke
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily