Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 4

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Saturday September 25th

Villanova at Penn State

Penn State is fresh off a huge win last Saturday as they pulled off a 28-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers in Happy Valley to improve to 3-0 on the season. Waiting for them in week four is a 3-0 Villanova team looking to leave Happy Valley with a huge upset. However, this game should not pose much of a threat to Penn State who should easily move to 4-0 on the year.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Minnesota

Much like most of their fellow conference members, Minnesota has a rather easy week four game to tune up before the grind of conference play begins. The Golden Gophers are taking on a Bowling Green Falcons team that is 1-2 on the year, including a loss to South Alabama. Crazier things have happened but look for Minnesota to win with ease on Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on ESPNU

Ohio at Northwestern

Northwestern last Saturday put on two vastly different performances. They trailed 30-7 going into the locker room, getting absolutely gashed on defense and stalling on offense. Behind backup quarterback Andrew Marty they almost pulled the comeback off but ultimately fell to 1-2 on the season. The Wildcats get an 0-3 Ohio team this weekend to get them back on track as they should have no issue getting to 2-2 for the season.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Notre Dame at Wisconsin

This game should be a heavy-weight brawl between two top 20 teams. The Fighting Irish come into this game at 3-0, but have not won a single game this season by more than six points, including wins in which they struggled against Toledo and Purdue. For the Badgers, they come in at 1-1, following a blowout victory over Eastern Michigan. This should be the game of the week and one with big College Football Playoff implications for both teams.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Fox

Kent State at Maryland

The Terps enter their week four contest with Kent State at an impressive 3-0. The offense, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, has looked extremely explosive at times, showing the ability to put points on the board with ease. This week should not be too much of a challenge for Maryland as they should easily move to 4-0 ahead of a week five showdown with Iowa.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Colorado State at Iowa

Iowa so far this season has looked like the best team in the Big Ten, rolling to 3-0 with three comfortable wins. Don’t look for that to change this week as the Hawkeyes welcome a 1-2 Colorado State team fresh off of a loss to Vanderbilt. This should serve as a relatively easy game for Iowa before they begin conference play and the quest to win a Big Ten title.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Illinois at Purdue

What appeared to be a promising season for Illinois following a win over Nebraska in the season opener has quickly crashed and burned en route to a 1-3 start, including losses to UTSA and Maryland. On the flip side, Purdue has started 2-1 and almost pulled off an upset over Notre Dame. On paper Purdue should win this but Illinois should come out swinging to turn their season around.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Rutgers at Michigan

Prior to the start of the season this game would have been penciled in as an easy cupcake win for Michigan. However, both teams come into the game at 3-0 featuring two explosive offenses that are capable of putting up points in bunches. The Wolverines, on paper, should run away with this game and move to 4-0 with relative ease. Despite that, this Rutgers team is sneaky good and could cause some trouble for the 19th ranked Wolverines.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on ABC

Nebraska at Michigan State

As I wrote in last week's edition of the Big Ten weekly preview, it would not be a shock if Michigan State beat Miami (FL) and that they did, in blowout fashion. As a result, the Spartans have entered the top 25 at 20. Their opponent, Nebraska, came close but could not quite pull off the upset over longtime rival Oklahoma. The Spartans are rolling, entering this game, and should leave this weekend at 4-0.

Watch: Saturday at 6:00 PM CT on Fox Sports 1

Akron at Ohio State

The story remains the same for Ohio State. After their upset loss to Oregon in week two, another loss will almost surely knock them out of CFP contention but not out of the Big Ten title race. This week should not be a week that trips them up on their path to another CFP appearance as they should handle Akron with ease to move to 3-1 on the season.

Watch: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Indiana at Western Kentucky

The Hoosiers gave Cincinnati everything they could handle last Saturday but could not quite get the job done to secure the upset win, falling to 1-2 on the season. They will look to rebound this week against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky to improve to 2-2. Indiana looked good against Cincinnati but shot themselves in the foot with the numbers of turnovers. If they can play a clean, mistake free game then look for Indiana to get a win and get to 2-2.

Watch: Saturday at 7:00 PM CT on CBS Sports Netwo

