WATCH: ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior

August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcast
Search
Publish date:

ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior

If you had to pick one head football coach to come out on top in the ultimate battle royale, who would you pick? ESPN gives us their answer and wouldn't you know, it's a familiar face.
Author:

There are 130 FBS head coaches, but only one is walking away in this hypothetical battle royale. You can think of some of the present day titans in the game today such as Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, but are those the guys you're really picking in an all out brawl? Don't get me wrong, Saban is very intimidating on a sideline or in a lockeroom, but if you're walking down a dark alley and bump into the 69, soon to be 70 year old Alabama head coach, odds are you'd probably like your chances.

ESPN's Joe Tessitore and college football analysts, David Pollack and Joey Galloway, ranked their top five head coaches they would pick to win a battle royale, with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald claiming the top spot at number one. Following Fitzgerald are Oregon's Mario Cristobal at two, LSU's Ed Orgeron at three, Utah's Kyle Whittingham at four and BYU's Kalani Sitake at five.

You can watch the full segment in the video below.

Mostly working in the trenches, these five would have no problem getting into a good old fashion knock 'em down, last man standing battle royale. You can't get much tougher than two linebackers, two linemen and a fullback! There's a good chance one of these five coaches is walking out on top in a battle royale scenario, with Northwestern's own, Fitz being the favorite.

Disclaimer: My grandfather, former Nevada head football coach Chris Ault, is 74 years old and I still wouldn't bet against him, so don't count out Saban and the old guys completely!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 4.36.53 PM
Play
Football

WATCH: ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior

If you had to pick one head football coach to come out on top in the ultimate battle royale, who would you pick? ESPN gives us their answer and wouldn't you know, it's a familiar face.

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Play
Football

How Far He's Come: Quarterback Hunter Johnson and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bajakian Talk QB1 Job

Starting quarterback Hunter Johnson and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian share their thoughts about what it means for Johnson to be the guy under center come September 3rd against the Spartans.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) runs against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Excited to Play With Hunter Johnson Under Center

The decision to start Hunter Johnson at QB may have surprised many, but not Stephon Robinson.

PFF’s Anthony Treash Previews the 2021 Northwestern Football Season

Did Northwestern Crack The Top 25 In Either the Coaches or AP Polls?

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Porter, Franks Injuries

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 4.36.53 PM
Football

WATCH: ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Football

How Far He's Come: Quarterback Hunter Johnson and Offensive Coordinator Mike Bajakian Talk QB1 Job

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (5) runs against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Excited to Play With Hunter Johnson Under Center

image_handler
Purple and White

Monique Holland Named Northwestern's Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff

USATSI_15111089
Football

Can RB Evan Hull Help Lead the Wildcats Offense in Wake of Cam Porter Injury?

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Football

WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) celebrates his sack against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Chart: Defensive Line Projects Well in 2021

1234113407.0
Football

The Biggest News From Each Big Ten Program This Week

Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season
Podcast

Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season