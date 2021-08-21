WATCH: ESPN Names Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald the Ultimate Warrior

If you had to pick one head football coach to come out on top in the ultimate battle royale, who would you pick? ESPN gives us their answer and wouldn't you know, it's a familiar face.

There are 130 FBS head coaches, but only one is walking away in this hypothetical battle royale. You can think of some of the present day titans in the game today such as Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, but are those the guys you're really picking in an all out brawl? Don't get me wrong, Saban is very intimidating on a sideline or in a lockeroom, but if you're walking down a dark alley and bump into the 69, soon to be 70 year old Alabama head coach, odds are you'd probably like your chances.

ESPN's Joe Tessitore and college football analysts, David Pollack and Joey Galloway, ranked their top five head coaches they would pick to win a battle royale, with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald claiming the top spot at number one. Following Fitzgerald are Oregon's Mario Cristobal at two, LSU's Ed Orgeron at three, Utah's Kyle Whittingham at four and BYU's Kalani Sitake at five.

You can watch the full segment in the video below.

Mostly working in the trenches, these five would have no problem getting into a good old fashion knock 'em down, last man standing battle royale. You can't get much tougher than two linebackers, two linemen and a fullback! There's a good chance one of these five coaches is walking out on top in a battle royale scenario, with Northwestern's own, Fitz being the favorite.

Disclaimer: My grandfather, former Nevada head football coach Chris Ault, is 74 years old and I still wouldn't bet against him, so don't count out Saban and the old guys completely!

