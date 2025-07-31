Double-Digit Northwestern Wildcats Make Shrine Bowl Watchlist
The Shrine Bowl is a college football "all star game" of sorts that occurs every year after the season ends but before the draft. It's an opportunity for players who make the cut to showcase their skills to NFL scouts from all 32 teams.
This morning, the Bowl released its "watchlist," highlighting 1,000 players projected to have a chance at playing in the game. Ten Northwestern Wildcats made the list, according to a post on X from the team.
On offense, tackle Caleb Tiernan, receiver Griffin Wilde, guard Evan Beernsten and tackle Xavior Gray were selected.
Tiernan is Northwestern's presumptive best player, projecting as an NFL Draft pick with a solid chance to be taken in the first couple rounds. He's the latest left tackle in Evanston with a chance to be an NFL starter.
Wilde transferred into the program this season and will likely be the team's wide receiver one breaking camp. Beernsten and Gray are also both transfers with significant college football experience and elite size
On defense, EDGE Anto Saka, linebacker Mac Uihlein, linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, corner Fred Davis II and EDGE Aidan Hubbard were selected.
Saka and Hubbard should be an impressive duo for the 'Cats rushing the passer. The defensive line is a strength, and those two are its core.
Uihlein is being trusted with a larger role in the post-Xander Mueller era, and his success will be important for the 'Cats. Karlaftis, a Purdue transfer, should also help.
On special teams, punter Luke Akers is the Wildcats' lone selection. For a time last season, he worked as both the punter and the kicker for Northwestern, racking up 1,679 yards in punts and going 10-of-14 on field goals.