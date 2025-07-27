Wildcats Daily

Former Northwestern Lineman Inks Massive Contract with L.A. Chargers

Justin Herbert's protector is remaining with the Chargers long-term.

Gavin Dorsey

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in his stance against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The standoff between the Los Angeles Chargers and left tackle Rashawn Slater is finally over.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chargers agreed to sign their star offensive lineman to a four-year, $114 million contract extension that keeps Slater with the team through 2029. The former Northwestern Wildcat is reportedly set to receive $92 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Slater's average annual value of $28.5 million per year exceeds Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs' $28.12 million salary as the richest by a current NFL lineman.

The Chargers selected Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been one of the top left tackles in the league while protecting Justin Herbert's blind side. Slater has started 51 games in his career, including 32 over the past two seasons. In 2024, Slater's 90.8 PFF grade ranked second among all NFL offensive tackles.

Slater earned his second career Pro Bowl nod last year, joining a rookie campaign in 2021 in which he was also named a Second-Team All-Pro.

At Northwestern, Slater started 37 of 38 career games and was a member of the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2018. He was named a preseason All-American before his senior season in 2020, but sat out the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slater became Northwestern's highest-drafted player since tackle Chris Hinton went No. 4 overall in 1983. The Chargers star's draft slot was later surpassed by fellow Wildcat left tackle Peter Skoronski, who the Tennessee Titans picked No. 11 overall in 2023.

