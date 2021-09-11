A Beginner's Guide to Betting on the Northwestern-Indiana State Game

Everything you need to know for your betting needs for Northwestern's game against Indiana State.

Another week gone by means it is time for more college football and, by extension, time to bet on some games. If you are looking for another brief explanation for your betting needs, look no further, as this will be a weekly series offering a brief summary of different betting terms, a look at the odds for Northwestern’s game that week, as well as an analysis of those odds and my personal picks for each one.

A brief overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5 and the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread, however if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points and the two teams combine for 51 points the over hits but if they combine for 49 the under hits. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Northwestern vs. Indiana State odds analysis:

Spread: Northwestern -26.5

Yes, you read that right. Northwestern is favored by nearly four touchdowns this Saturday. While I think the Wildcats win this game running away, I do not think they quite hit the spread. I believe the Sycamores can cover the spread this game, just not keep it close while doing so.

Moneyline: Northwestern -4000 Indiana State +1260

Simply put, I would not touch the moneyline for this game. Having to bet $4,000 just to win $100 back on what should be an easy enough Northwestern win is simply not worth it. If you have enough faith in the Sycamores to pull off an upset though, a simple $100 bet would net you $1,260.

As the season goes on, I'm going to keep track of my personal predictions against the spread just to see if I lead y’all in the right direction with my picks. While I did not write it down for week one, I picked Northwestern to cover spread and that uh, did not happen.

Season tracker: 0-1

Week 2: Northwestern win, Indiana State covers

