2025 Wyndham Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Sedgefield Country Club
It’s the last week before the PGA Tour FedExCup playoffs begin. Plenty is on the line for the players trying to secure their spots in the top 70. Plenty will also be on the line for bettors, like me, trying to get hot before the final push of the season.
Aaron Rai won the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club last year and is back to defend his title with +3300 odds at FanDuel. Matt Fitzpatrick, coming off a T4 finish at the British Open, is the betting favorite at +2000 on FanDuel. U.S. Ryder Cup captain and potential playing captain Keegan Bradley is next at +2500 along with Ben Griffin at +2500.
Sedgefield tends to favor accurate drivers who are pinpoint on approach and putt well on Bermuda greens. It’s a par-70 and measures just over 7,100 yards. There are plenty of short par-4s to take advantage of and the two par-5s are reachable as well. That’s why strokes-gained approach was a primary metric I examined when making my picks this week.
That said, let’s get into it, starting with the odds, which come via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wyndham Championship Odds
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
- Ben Griffin +2500
- Keegan Bradley +2500
- Robert MacIntyre +2800
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Akshay Bhatia +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3300
- Aaron Rai +3300
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Harry Hall +3500
- Luke Clanton +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Kurt Kitayama +4000
- Lucas Glover +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
Wyndham Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Wyndham Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, July 31–Sunday, Aug. 3
- Where: Sedgefield Country Club
- Purse: $8.2 million
- 2024 champion: Aaron Rai
Wyndham Championship notable golfers
Keegan Bradley said he wouldn’t choose himself for the Ryder Cup team unless he earned a guaranteed spot. He’s currently 10th in the standings, outside the top six needed for an automatic bid. He has already won on Tour this year and seems destined to be the first U.S. playing captain since Arnold Palmer. His performance this week and in the playoffs will ultimately answer that question.
Unless Bradley really wants him on the team, Jordan Spieth won’t compete at Bethpage Black for Team USA this year. But he does need a strong finish to this season to make the Tour Championship. He’s currently 50th in the rankings, just inside the cut to even make the BMW Championship. He’s going to need a strong performance this week and beyond to guarantee himself access to every signature event next year, something he didn’t get this year.
Wyndham Championship best bets
Denny McCarthy +5500 (FanDuel)
McCarthy missed the cut in both events overseas, but his game translates much better to parkland courses than links golf. Case in point, he was T11 at the John Deere and T12 at the Travelers just before the U.K. swing. An accurate driver and reliable putter, he was T33 here last year and, like Spieth, needs a strong finish to gain a spot in the Tour Championship. I know he’s fumbled opportunities to win in the past, but I do think he has what it takes to win on Tour.
Nicolai Hojgaard Top 10 +450 (DraftKings)
After a rocky start to the year, Hojgaard has been playing much better recently, finishing T4 at the Scottish Open and T14 at the British. He’s currently 71st in the FedExCup rankings, meaning he needs a strong performance here to make the playoffs. He’s a good putter and long off the tee. His accuracy has been the issue this year, but it has improved his last two events. I’m not confident he’s ready to win, but I do think he’ll be on the front page of the leaderboard on Sunday.
Matt Kuchar Top 20 +360 (DraftKings)
At 47 years old, Matt Kuchar’s best days on the PGA Tour are behind him, yet he still offers intriguing opportunities for bettors looking to cash in on those overlooking him. He was T5 at the John Deere a few weeks ago and was T12 at the Wyndham last year. A strong putter and accurate driver, this course should set up nicely for him. At those odds, I’ll take a nibble.
