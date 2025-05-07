Former Iowa State Linebacker Transfers to Northwestern Wildcats
Jack Sadowsky was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 out of Batavia, Illinois. At that time, he decided to start his career at Iowa State, but he's now headed back towards home. After entering the portal this offseason, he announced his commitment to Northwestern today on X.
According to 247Sports, Sadowsky was the No. 867 transfer in this year's class as well as the No. 51 linebacker. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 240 lbs, he certainly has the size to play the position. Sadowsky was a productive defensive player with the Cyclones, and he got plenty of run.
Sadowsky started in all 13 games as a freshman, a feat in and of itself. He then played in all 13 as a sophomore, starting four contests. During his two years, he racked up 62 total tackles and 6.5 TFLs. He also has one sack and one forced fumble thus far in his college career.
Sadowsky is joining the Wildcats with two remaining seasons of eligibility. That's notable for Northwestern because Yanni Karlaftis, the other linebacker acquired via the portal, has just one.
This will be the first season in the post-Xander Mueller era at the position for Northwestern. After losing Bryce Gallagher before last season, the linebacker room already looked more shaky with just Mueller.
Now that both of them are gone, Northwestern needed to find a way to fill that hole. Sadowsky's arrival should help, and he could basically be a plug-and-play. As a rising junior, he's had enough experience playing power-conference football to make an impact right away with the 'Cats.