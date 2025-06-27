Boo Buie Reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder Drafting Brooks Barnhizer
If there are two players that define this recent era of success for Northwestern Basketball, it's Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer. After Barnhizer was drafted with the No. 44 pick in NBA Draft last night by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Buie offered his congratulations via X today.
Buie is the program GOAT, the face of both tournament teams and possesses an unmatched clutch gene that seemed to never fail. Barnhizer is "The Captain," the heart-and-soul of Northwestern hoops and an incredibly hard worker who sprinted and dove his way into fans' hearts.
Together, they anchored two tournament teams, winning a game with both of them. During those two seasons, they helped lead the 'Cats to 44 total wins, 24 of them coming against Big Ten competition. And, not to be forgotten, they walked off the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena as victors over No. 1 Purdue not once, but twice.
This past season, Buie moved on to pursue his NBA dreams. He spent the year in the G League playing for the Westchester Knicks, averaging 11.1 points on 41.3% shooting in 21.5 minutes. Those are solid numbers to build upon heading into his second season as a pro.
Barnhizer, meanwhile, was Northwestern's best player until he was sidelined for the season with a foot injury. But he once again provided Wildcat fans everywhere with quite a bit of joy while he was on the floor and continued to be a leader on the team after his season ended.
Last night, Barnhizer achieved his dream of being drafted into the NBA, and the Thunder are getting a player with an unlimited motor and unmatched drive. His former running-mate up in New York knows all about that.