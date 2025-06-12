Northwestern Beats Out In-State Rival for Intriguing 2026 Offensive Lineman
Owen Fors is a local Illinois product from Barrington in the 2026 recruiting class. Listed as an interior offensive lineman on 247Sports, Fors has a big frame and three-star potential according to the website.
Earlier today, Fors wrapped up his recruitment and made his decision, committing to head coach David Braun and Northwestern. He announced the news on X.
Northwestern beat out a group of solid programs for Fors's services, including in-state rival Illinois. Northwestern fans will take a victory over the Illini in any capacity, even if it's a recruiting victory. But Fors also fielded offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State and more, according to 247Sports.
Fors is a three-star, just like the rest of Northwestern's 2026 class, but his interest level from power conference programs was higher than most. This may be due to his incredibly projectable frame. Fors stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 290 lbs, a hulking size for a high school player.
You need to be big to play on the interior in the Big Ten, and Fors seems to be on track to be able to do it. He still has more time in high school to refine his game and put on even more size before taking on Division I competition.
After this commitment, Northwestern's class is up to 13 members, seven on offense and six on defense. According to 247, the class ranks No. 41 in the nation, a respectable ranking for a Wildcat program that doesn't normally produce top rated classes.
Acquiring Fors is another step in fortifying the offensive front for years to come. Northwestern's class is continuing to grow as the recruiting cycle rolls on.