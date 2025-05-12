Former Northwestern Quarterback Headed to East Carolina in Portal
After stints with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, quarterback Mike Wright transferred to Northwestern before last season and became its presumptive starter. While he did start the opener and lead the Wildcats to a win over Miami (OH), the rest of the season didn't go as planned.
Two games into the season, after a rocky performance against Duke, Wright was benched and sophomore Jack Lausch took the reigns. He never gave them back.
In spring practice this year, the 'Cats moved Wright to the receiver position, but the experiment ended in the experienced signal-caller entering the portal.
Today, Wright verbally committed to East Carolina where he plans to play quarterback. ESPN reporter Pete Thamel reported the news on X.
In 41 career games, Wright has accumulated 2,874 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns to 15 interceptions. On the ground, he's rumbled for 1,313 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he looked uncomfortable throwing the ball in 2024, his rushing ability was evident even in his limited body of work.
This is a home run move for the Pirates who are acquiring a dual-threat quarterback with experience starting games in multiple power conferences. That should serve Wright well in a lower-level league.
For Wright, East Carolina represents a bit of a step back, but it's also an opportunity for him to regain his footing after a difficult season with the 'Cats. He could have stayed and tried to play receiver, and he has the athletic ability to make that work, but he likely transferred because he wanted another chance to play quarterback.
Wright has adjusted to new programs many times before, and he'll now begin that process at East Carolina. He'll hope it was the right landing spot for him as he starts the final chapter of his college career.