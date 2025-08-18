Former Walk-On Defender Earns Northwestern's Prestigious No. 1 Jersey
When he arrived in Evanston in 2021, Carmine Bastone was a little-known recruit who joined the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on. Four years later, the defensive lineman is the recipient of Northwestern football's highest honor.
The No. 1 jersey is annually given to a player who "embodies what it means to be a Wildcat," both on and off the field. Since starting the tradition in 2011, Northwestern players have voted for one Wildcat to wear the digit during the upcoming season.
On Saturday, head coach David Braun announced that Bastone's teammates had awarded him the No. 1 Northwestern jersey. Bastone is the seventh former walk-on and fifth defensive lineman to receive the No. 1 jersey in the tradition's 15-year existence.
Bastone was named a captain in 2024 and returns to the Wildcats for his fifth and final season in 2025. The recipient of last year's No. 1 jersey, running back Cam Porter, is also a returning captain in 2025 after serving in the leadership role in 2023 and 2024. The two collectively announced their decision to play another season at Northwestern on February 18.
Despite originally being an unranked recruit, Bastone eventually worked his way onto the field for the Wildcats. Bastone made three tackles in six appearances in 2022, then became an integral part of Northwestern's 8-5 team in 2023. He played in all 13 games with nine starts, totaling a career-high 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. In Northwestern's 14-7 victory over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, Bastone logged three tackles and a sack.
However, Bastone's development suffered a setback in 2024. The defensive tackle missed Northwestern's first five games with an injury, but when he returned to the lineup against Maryland, Bastone's impact was apparent. With the Wildcats leading the Terrapins by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Bastone sacked Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and forced a crucial fumble. Defensive end Aidan Hubbard picked the ball up at the two-yard line and took it in for the score.
Bastone's strip-sack was the turning point in Northwestern's 37-10 win over Maryland as the 'Cats eventually finished the game on a 20-0 run.
Over the final seven games in 2024, Bastone racked up nine tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. The team captain will look to lead an experienced defensive line this fall, featuring Hubbard, Anto Saka and Najee Story.