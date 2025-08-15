Three Biggest Storylines on Defense as Northwestern's Season Creeps Closer
Defense wins championships. And if it doesn't, well, maybe it can win a bowl game.
Northwestern head coach David Braun wants to transform his program into a more competitive Big Ten team, one that is capable of competing for conference championships. It's going to be a process, but that doesn't mean the 'Cats can't have a successful season in 2025.
Most would consider a bowl appearance a win for Northwestern after a 2024 season that saw the 'Cats scuffle to four wins and miss out on postseason competition. For them to get back to six wins this year, the offense needs to get better, but the defense also has to remain a strength.
Here's a look at the three biggest storylines defensively heading into the season.
Anto Saka
Offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan is getting a lot of love as Northwestern's top NFL Draft prospect this year. But Saka has a solid chance to make a real impact at the next level as well.
At Big Ten Media Days, Saka was a player representative for Northwestern. The 6-foot-4, 255 lbs EDGE talked about sharpening his game going against Tiernan in parctice and rushing the passer with a talented Wildcat defensive line room.
While he finished with a respectable 5.5 sacks last season, it's fair to expect more from Saka in 2025. Armed with an NFL-level skill-set, he could be a massive revelation in Evanston this season.
Players like Najee Story and Aiden Hubbard will also be ones to watch on the line, but nobody on the entire defense has the same potential as Saka.
Post-Xander Mueller Era
Two seasons ago, the 'Cats had a rock-solid linebacker duo patrolling the middle of the field in Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller. The position was arguably Northwestern's greatest strength.
Gallagher graduated after that season, but Mueller was still around in 2024 and provided some stability. Now, the next era of Northwestern linebackers is officially upon us as Mueller graduated after last season.
Returner Mac Uihlein figures to be the most important player in that equation. Last year, playing alongside Mueller, Uihlein suited up for all 12 games and finished with a very solid 85 total tackles and four TFLs.
Him building on that season and giving the 'Cats good linebacker play up the middle is crucial for the defense's continued success.
Continuity In The Trenches
It's impossible to overstate the importance of continuity in college sports. When players have time to grow, not just individually, but as a unit, that's best case scenario. It's also becoming much more rare in the age of NIL and the portal.
Northwestern's defensive front is likely to be the best position group on this year's team, and a lot of that is because so many players are coming back.
In addition to Saka, Hubbard is a very solid rusher off the edge, racking up 12 total sacks over the past two seasons. Saka's face lit up talking about his teammate at Big Ten Media Days, and the two of them together will wreak havoc on opposing tackles.
On the interior, Story and Carmine Bastone will hold down the fort. Bastone is a senior and a leader on the team. Story is also a senior who finished with 24 total tackles in 2024.