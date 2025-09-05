How to Watch Northwestern vs. Western Illinois and What to Look Out For
Tonight is Northwestern's home opener, and it needs a resounding win. The Wildcats sufferred a brutal defeat at the hands of Tulane on the road to open the season last week by a score of 23-3. Now, NU gets a much easier opponent in Western Illinois, and it needs to play at a higher level.
Game Details
Game Time: 6:30 CST/7:30 EST
Venue: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
Odds: Northwestern -31.5 (per Action Network)
Background
Northwestern is coming into this game reeling after starting quarterback Preston Stone threw four interceptions against the Green Wave. He tacked on a lost fumble to make it five turnovers in a disastrous first performance in purple.
Western Illinois, meanwhile, was blown out by Illinois by a score of 52-3. These games against Big Ten foes are difficult ones to win for the Bulldogs, but they're good experience, and Northwestern will likely be easier to hang with than the Illini.
Preview
For Northwestern, the expectation is simple. This game needs to be a win, and it needs to be a commanding one. If the Wildcats get by this Bulldog team by the skin of their teeth, then that's more of a negative sign than a positive one.
After last week, controlling this game from whistle to whistle feels even more important. Confidence in this group right now is low, understandably so. But it can be rebuilt starting tonight if Northwestern dominates this game.
It all starts with Preston Stone. The BYU transfer cannot turn the ball over the way he did against Tulane, because even though this is a different level of opponent, you don't win any type of football game with five turnovers.
Defensively, the 'Cats need more out of their pass rush. Tulane's offense had all the time in the world to operate, despite the fact that the Northwestern defensive line is supposed to be one of the team's greatest strengths.
Potential NFL draft pick Anto Saka is a player to watch against the Western Illinois offensive front. He struggled a bit in the opener, but the talent is there.
This game could turn into a disaster for Northwestern if it turns in a similar performance to last week. That shouldn't happen, but the 'Cats need to make sure it doesn't. If they dominate, then some of the sting of last week will be alleviated.