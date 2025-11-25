Northwestern Football Eyes Intriguing Bowl Opponents After Win No. 6
The Northwestern Wildcats reached the six-win mark and officially punched their ticket to the postseason. It is far more than a routine milestone. Since the program’s first season in 1876, Northwestern has appeared in only 17 bowl games. But their high-energy 2025 campaign was filled with unpredictable highs. That included the unforgettable Week 7 upset at Penn State and equally frustrating lows.
Northwestern sealed its bowl eligibility in the most heart-stopping fashion possible. The Wildcats got win No. 6 at Wrigley Field with a 38–35 comeback over Minnesota. Now it's surely a game that may go down as one of the season’s defining moments.
Projections
The overall consensus is the Rate Bowl with four different potential opponents.
College Football News - Kansas State - Rate Bowl
ESPN - Cincinnati - Rate Bowl
Athlons - Iowa State - Rate Bowl
Yahoo - Arizona State - Rate Bowl
Northwestern Football's Century of Streaks
The Wildcats hold a 7–10 all-time bowl record, but the timeline tells the deeper story. After winning the 1949 Rose Bowl, the team went nearly 50 years before tasting another postseason victory.
Then came the shift. Starting in 2013, the Wildcats snapped their nine-game bowl losing streak and have since gone 6–1 in their last seven appearances. Their most recent came in 2023, when Ben Bryant led the team to a 14–7 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
That sustained consistency is tied directly to the steady rise of head coach David Braun.
David Braun and the Foundation of a New Northwestern Era
Braun stepped in as interim coach in 2023 and led Northwestern to eight wins and that Las Vegas Bowl triumph. After a four-win 2024 season, he rebuilt the program once again through key roster additions. That included graduate quarterback Preston Stone and junior receiver Griffin Wilde.
With the win over Minnesota, Braun became the first Northwestern coach ever to achieve bowl eligibility in two of his first three seasons. It was also the Wildcats’ first victory at Wrigley Field this year.
Northwestern took an early loss to Tulane and later endured a three-game losing streak that clouded its postseason hopes. But against Minnesota, trailing by 15 in the third quarter, the Wildcats delivered one of their most resilient performances of the Braun era.
What Comes Next After Win No. 6
Graduate quarterback Preston Stone, the 6'1", 215-pound SMU transfer, authored his most complete performance as a Wildcat. He finished 25-of-30 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also tied the single-game program record for completion percentage at 83.3% for quarterbacks with at least 30 attempts. He also became the first Northwestern quarterback since 2005 to hit that statistical combination.
But the magic came after halftime. Stone completed all 15 of his passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He operated a flawless second half and led four scoring drives.
The Wildcats’ offense surged around him. Wilde collected 11 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hayden Eligon II delivered seven catches for 127 yards. They became Northwestern’s first receiving duo to surpass 100 yards each in a game since 2013.
On the ground, Caleb Komolafe ran for 129 yards on 22 carries. He scored one rushing and one receiving touchdown to reach 10 total touchdowns this season. Joseph Himon II added 47 yards and a 20-yard touchdown run, his first of the year.
Jack Olsen nailed field goals from 34, 35, and the game-winning 33 yards, the last coming with 53 seconds to go.
Now sitting at 6–5, the Wildcats have erased all postseason question marks. The only task remaining is the Land of Lincoln Trophy matchup against Illinois on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
