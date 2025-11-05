Kickoff Time, TV Details Set for Northwestern’s Big Ten Clash with Michigan
The Big Ten spotlight will shine on Chicago this November. It is because the Northwestern Wildcats gear up for one of their most anticipated games of the season. The Wildcats are set to face the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at the iconic Wrigley Field on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The conference clash was officially confirmed on Monday. The match will kick off at noon ET/11 a.m. CT and will be televised nationally on FOX. It surely promises fans an electric atmosphere for fans across the country.
The Wildcats Are Setting the Stage for a Classic
Before the Wolverines come to town, Northwestern will first hit the road to face USC on Friday, November 7. The Wildcats enter that matchup with a 5–3 overall record and a 3–2 mark in Big Ten play. They are just signaling a solid campaign under head coach David Braun.
Their most recent outing was a narrow 28–21 defeat to Nebraska on October 25. That showed both promise and areas for improvement as they head into a defining stretch of the season.
Playing at Wrigley Field adds another layer of intrigue. The historic ballpark has hosted several memorable football games. The upcoming showdown with Michigan promises to deliver another chapter in its evolving football legacy. For Northwestern, it’s just another conference game on one of the biggest stages in the Midwest.
Offensive Leaders Fueling the Wildcats
Quarterback Preston Stone has been the focal point of Northwestern’s offense this season. Through eight games, he’s thrown for 1,372 yards, averaging 171.5 yards per game. Stone has completed 126 of 216 pass attempts for a 58.3% completion rate. They tossed 10 touchdowns while being picked off nine times. Despite some ups and downs, his poise and arm strength have kept Northwestern competitive against strong defensive units.
On the ground, Caleb Komolafe has been the driving force behind this initiative. The standout running back leads the team with 608 rushing yards on 124 carries, averaging 76 yards per game, with seven touchdowns to his name. Joseph Himon II has complemented him effectively, adding 397 yards and nearly 50 yards per contest, giving the Wildcats a balanced one-two punch in the backfield.
Northwestern’s air attack has been anchored by Griffin Wilde, who leads the receiving group with 39 catches on 63 targets for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Hayden Eligon II has provided another dependable option with 15 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hunter Welcing has chipped in 156 yards and two scores, averaging 19.5 yards per game.
Facing Michigan will be a defining moment in Northwestern’s Big Ten campaign. The Wolverines, ranked No. 20 nationally, present a formidable challenge but also a prime opportunity for the Wildcats to climb the conference ladder.
Playing on home turf at Wrigley Field, with national television coverage, Northwestern will look to turn this mid-November matchup into a momentum-building statement. With bowl aspirations and Big Ten pride on the line, the Wildcats are ready for their moment under the bright lights.
