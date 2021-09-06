BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III etched his name in the Big Ten's all-time record book.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III earned his first Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday after an outstanding performance against Northwestern in Week 1 of college football.

Walker rushed for a career-high 264 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 23 carries (11.47 yards/carry) in the Spartans' 38-21 victory over Northwestern on Friday night. Walker's 264 yards ranks the seventh-highest single-game total in MSU history. His four rushing touchdowns are the most recorded by a Spartan since former MSU RB Edwin Baker rushed for four touchdowns in 2010 against Minnesota.

Walker is now the seventh Big Ten player to record more than 260 yards rushing and four or more touchdowns, and the first to do so since former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon ran for 408 yards and four touchdowns against Nebraska in 2014.

Walker's 264 yard performance is the highest single-game rushing yardage total by any player in the FBS through Week 1.

