September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III etched his name in the Big Ten's all-time record book.
Author:

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III earned his first Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday after an outstanding performance against Northwestern in Week 1 of college football. 

Walker rushed for a career-high 264 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 23 carries (11.47 yards/carry) in the Spartans' 38-21 victory over Northwestern on Friday night. Walker's 264 yards ranks the seventh-highest single-game total in MSU history. His four rushing touchdowns are the most recorded by a Spartan since former MSU RB Edwin Baker rushed for four touchdowns in 2010 against Minnesota. 

Walker is now the seventh Big Ten player to record more than 260 yards rushing and four or more touchdowns, and the first to do so since former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon ran for 408 yards and four touchdowns against Nebraska in 2014. 

Walker's 264 yard performance is the highest single-game rushing yardage total by any player in the FBS through Week 1.

No image description

USATSI_16682720
Play
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III etched his name in the Big Ten's all-time record book.

west lot pirates
Play
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Meet the hosts of one of Evanston's biggest and baddest tailgates in Episode 1 of "Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate."

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

How the Spartans ran through Northwestern, and what can be done to improve on both sides of the ball.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

USATSI_16682720
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

west lot pirates
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

61174bb665256.image
Wildcats In The Pros

Godwin Igwebuike Beats The Odds, Earns Spot on Lions Roster

Untitled design (2)
Football

Players' Perspective: Northwestern Players Address Week 1 Loss to Michigan State

USATSI_16679782
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Michigan State

USATSI_16682842
Football

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

USATSI_16680487
Football

Northwestern TE Trey Pugh Rebounds From Injury-Riddled Career With Pair of Touchdowns