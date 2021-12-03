No. 2 Michigan at No. 15 Iowa Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for Big Ten Championship Game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

That's right, I'm back folks. With the regular season officially coming to an end last weekend we are now moving into championship weekend and thus bowl games, aka the best time of the year in college football

This year in the Big Ten championship game we have the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes in what should be an interesting matchup. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the Big Ten championship game as I try my best to help you win some money.

Betting Overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread. However if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

No. 2 Michigan at No. 15 Iowa Analysis:

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Spread: Michigan -10.5

This spread is a difficult one to project as Michigan's high powered offense will go against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten in Iowa. That being said, I would not be remotely surprised if Iowa manages to keep this one close. Michigan loves to beat teams on the ground, wearing them out with running back Hassan Haskins to the tune of an average of 224.9 yards per game on the ground, best in the Big Ten. However, the Iowa run defense is the third best in the Big Ten, only allowing 105.8 yards per game. As a result, the Wolverines may have to rely on quarterback Cade McNamara to beat the Hawkeyes through the air, which is also not an easy task as the Hawkeye defense only allows 210 yards per game passing.

Moneyline: Iowa +310/Michigan -500

I do think Michigan is going to get the win against Iowa even if they don't cover the spread while doing so. With that, I would take the Michigan moneyline, even if doing so doesn't result in the biggest payout. If you place the Michigan moneyline bet in a parlay, as long as the rest of the parlay hits, you will see yourself bring in some good money as the Michigan moneyline is arguably one of the safest bets to cash in on this weekend. The Iowa moneyline is very tempting as well because this will likely be a close, one score game throughout most of the action so the likelihood of a Hawkeye upset victory is not that low.

Over/under: 44.5

I would hammer the under in this one personally. While Michigan fields an explosive offense capable of putting up points with ease, the Iowa defense will be their stiffest competition yet. As for Iowa, offense is not exactly their strong suit, as they rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in most offensive statistics. This will ultimately come down to Iowa's ability to slow down the Michigan offense because the Michigan defense should have little issue stopping this Iowa offense. I do think the Hawkeye defense will slow down the Michigan offense just enough for this one to hit the under in what should be an entertaining game.

Last Week's Picks:

Well, I ended my Northwestern season betting predictions on yet another wrong prediction, but that's just the way it goes in betting. You can't win them all. As for the Big Ten championship game, I fully expect Michigan to pull out the win against Iowa. However, I think the Iowa defense will slow down the Michigan offense just enough to keep it close throughout the game and cover the spread despite the loss.

Season to date: 4-8

This week's pick: Michigan wins, Iowa covers the spread.

