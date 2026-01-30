Bo Nix Had Saddest Quote About Missing AFC Championship Game Due to Injury

As the Broncos fell to the Patriots in the AFC championship game on Sunday, struggling to move the ball and score late as snow poured down at Mile High Stadium, quarterback Bo Nix could only watch from up in the booth.

Nix suffered a fractured bone in his ankle late during the Broncos’ win over the Bills in the divisional round. He underwent surgery for the injury days later, and was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.

Though backup Jarrett Stidham got off to a solid start in his place, they were unable to build the lead necessary to outlast the Patriots, especially once the snowy conditions kicked in. Nix said Wednesday that he felt “helpless” watching his teammates from afar.

"It was just a bummer," Nix said, via Broncos.com. "It's crushing, it's defeating. You go that long and you play that many games, and you have that big of a season, and then it just kind of comes to an end abruptly like that. It stinks."

After all he had done throughout the regular season and against the Bills to lead the Broncos to the AFC title game, an unfortunate injury kept Nix from having any impact on the field. It would have been difficult for any quarterback to operate in the snowy conditions on Sunday, but the outcome or start of the game certainly could have been different had Nix been able to play, especially with how well Denver’s defense performed. More importantly, Nix would have had more control on the outcome with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

From the more optimistic lens, Nix does believe the “adversity” is good and will be an important reminder as the Broncos try to get back.

"All adversity sort of tests you and challenges you and puts you in a different spot,” Nix added. “I think for me, it's just going to make playing in one of these games that much more special. Unfortunately, I can't go back and play in that one, but I can do something to change and see how many I can play in in the future. To me, that's exciting and that drives me a little bit. That allows me to compete this offseason and train really hard and be back for OTAs and see the enjoyment that we're going to have. It reminds you not to take things for granted. It can change real quick. In literally the snap of a play, it can change. And now you're looking at things from a different perspective."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated