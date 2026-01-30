Candidate for Raiders' Coaching Job Reportedly Withdraws Name

The Raiders’ coaching search seems to have shrunk by one candidate.

Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb has pulled his name from Las Vegas’s search, according to a Thursday evening report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Webb, 31, is in just his third year in the coaching ranks. He has served as Denver’s quarterbacks coach since 2023, and added offensive passing game coordinator to his title for the 2025 season. With the Broncos, he has overseen the continued development of quarterback Bo Nix, who led Denver to the AFC championship in a second straight productive season.

Per Rapoport, Webb is now a top candidate for his team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

As a player, Webb spent three collegiate seasons with Texas Tech and one with California. He appeared in a game with the Bills in 2021 and a game with the Giants, the team that drafted him, in 2022.

Las Vegas, which fired Pete Carroll after one season on Jan. 5, has not reached the playoffs since 2021 and hasn’t won a playoff game since winning the AFC title in 2002.

