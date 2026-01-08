Northwestern Football Standouts Duo Named to AP All-Bowl Team

Northwestern’s postseason momentum has officially turned into national recognition. After a season defined by defensive resilience and high-stakes execution, two of the Wildcats’ most impactful defenders have earned a major honor. Defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard and defensive back Braden Turner were both named to the prestigious AP All-Bowl Team. The accolade placed Northwestern firmly in the national spotlight following bowl season.

The recognition serves as validation of Northwestern’s defensive identity.

Northwestern's Aidan Hubbard Sacks Production, Rewrites the Record Book

Aidan Hubbard is a graduate student from Cleveland, Ohio. He entered the postseason already cemented as one of Northwestern’s most productive defensive linemen.

During the 2025 season, Hubbard moved into sole possession of the No. 8 spot on Northwestern’s all-time career sack list. Especially with a sack at Nebraska on Oct. 25, marking a major milestone in his steady climb through the program’s record books.

By posting back-to-back seasons with at least 6.0 sacks, he became the first Wildcat to accomplish that feat since Joe Gaziano did so in 2018 and 2019. His 2024 season was a breakout, as he led Northwestern with six sacks and seven tackles for loss. That production ranked 11th in the Big Ten and earned him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition.

Hubbard delivered momentum-shifting plays throughout the year. It included a fumble recovery for his first career touchdown in a win at Maryland. He logged a season-high five tackles and a sack against Michigan and consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks across Big Ten play.

Off the field, Hubbard embodies the student-athlete standard. He is a multi-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a CSC Academic All-District selection. His growth from a three-star recruit out of St. Ignatius High School to a graduate leader on Northwestern’s defensive line reflects the program’s emphasis on long-term development.

Braden Turner’s Ball-Hawking Rise in the Secondary

While Hubbard brought pressure up front, redshirt junior Braden Turner supplied the spark in the secondary. The Mobile, Alabama native earned his AP All-Bowl Team recognition through a relentless ability to create turnovers.

Turner became the first Northwestern defensive back since Ibraheim Campbell in 2014 to force fumbles in back-to-back games. His performance against Michigan stood out nationally, as he recorded an interception, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery in one game.

During the 2025 season, Turner also earned a Pro Football Focus Big Ten Team of the Week selection after posting a 77.1 grade at Penn State. The recognition highlighted his effectiveness against top-tier competition and reflected his consistent performance in coverage and tackling throughout the year.

Turner’s rise was not immediate, but it was deliberate. After redshirting in 2022 and contributing primarily on special teams in 2023, he emerged as a full-time defensive contributor. A former three-star recruit ranked as the No. 114 cornerback nationally and the No. 49 overall prospect in Alabama, Turner’s development showcases Northwestern’s patience-driven defensive pipeline.

The inclusion of both Hubbard and Turner on the AP All-Bowl Team underscores Northwestern’s ability to develop talent through its gameplay on the field.

