Northwestern Lineman Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Entering his senior season with the Wildcats, Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan is receiving serious NFL Draft hype. The left tackle appears to be the next Northwestern product in line to reach the next level, and Tiernan now faces high expectations ahead of the fall.
Tiernan was one of the best tackles in the Big Ten in 2024 and is getting his flowers this offseason. On Tuesday, the fifth-year senior was named to The Athletic's Preseason All-Big Ten team by writer Scott Dochterman. Tiernan was the lone Wildcat to be honored.
"Long, agile and physical, Tiernan is the Big Ten’s most underrated offensive player," Dochterman said. "Tiernan was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last year and was ranked by PFF as the No. 8 offensive tackle returning this fall."
Since entering the lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2022, Tiernan has started all 25 games at left tackle for the 'Cats over the past two seasons. The massive 6-foot-7, 329-pound lineman has anchored Northwestern's blocking up front, following in the footsteps of first-round picks Peter Skoronski (Tennessee Titans, 2023) and Rashawn Slater (Los Angeles Chargers, 2021).
Tiernan's 88.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last season was the best among all returning offensive linemen, and the tackle could find his way into the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Northwestern has not had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2023, when Skoronski, edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Cameron Mitchell and running back Evan Hull were all picked.