Northwestern OC Expects Big Jump From Offense in 2025
Zach Lujan made a big jump himself last season, becoming the offensive coordinator at Northwestern and joining the Big Ten. He was previously the OC at South Dakota State, a solid football program but not a school facing Big Ten level competition.
Year one with the Wildcats garnered mixed reviews. Northwestern finished second-to-last in the conference in points per game at 17.8 and dead last in yards per game.
There were certainly flashes of creativity and moments where the Wildcat offense was humming, but it wasn't nearly consistent enough to result in sustained success. Heading into year two, Lujan expects things to be different.
"The biggest jump we’ll make is from year one to year two. It’s not learning it for the first time; it’s reintroducing it. We know the words. We know the verbiage. We know our fundamentals and techniques," Lujan said.
At a media availability yesterday, Lujan spent a lot of time talking about the importance of continuity and veteran leadership. He seems confident in how his more experienced players have been able to lead and teach incoming transfers during spring ball.
He also lauded the Wildcat's competitive depth heading into next season.
“Frank Covey is going to be a better receiver because he’s got guys behind him pushing. Cam Porter is going to be better because Joe Himon and Caleb Komolafe aren’t going to let him take a day off," Lujan said.
As for self-improvement, the OC was candid about what he believes he needs to do better.
"I felt there were areas where I could have led better in terms of making sure we’re being intentful with playing fast, playing physical and playing to win," Lujan said. "That’s been the message. That’s been the consistency from day one throughout the entire spring."
With transfer quarterback Preston Stone coming into the fold, as well as some other key additions to the wide receiver room and the offensive line, Lujan has some new pieces to help make this offense work. He's expecting a jump, and Northwestern needs that to happen if it wants to go bowling next season.