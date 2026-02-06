Northwestern offers Plantation American Heritage (FL) 2027 OL

Northwestern extended an offer to Plantation American Heritage offensive lineman Nico Ramos on February 2, after he spoke with offensive line coach Tim Drevno . The Wildcats had reached out to him prior when offensive coordinator Chip Kelly visited with him at school. “A week prior to receiving a scholarship offer from Coach Drevno, I had spoken to Coach Kelly when he had come to my school. It was a fantastic experience, being able to talk about the program as a whole, and the experience the coaching staff brings, “ Ramos said.

“When I received the phone call from Coach Drevno, he offered me a full scholarship. I was deeply humbled that a coach with the experience and knowledge he holds recognized the hard work. I've put into this game as well as the potential I have to be the best player I can be. My relationship with him continues to build each day as we maintain a connection and learn more about each other. I know that the program and the culture at Northwestern are unbelievable and bring a level of development that not many other schools have.”

Ramos is coming off a good season in which he helped the Patriots win their second consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A state championship. “The season as a whole was a great experience. I built up my love for this game through many struggles. The season helped bring together our team, which allowed us to dominate throughout the entire playoffs. As for myself, I was fortunate enough to play against some of the best competition in the country, which helped me adjust and evolve with every play.”

The offer from the Wildcats was the latest for the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ramos, who has seen his recruitment pick up recently. He has also made visits to USF and Florida State for their Junior Days. “Both visits were phenomenal experiences; it was truly a pleasure to see these campuses as well as develop a relationship with not just coaches, but players as well. My recruitment has been great. I currently hold 20 Division I offers from many great programs. It has been an amazing experience being able to share this with my family and my teammates. I cannot wait to see where this game takes me.”

In addition to Northwestern, Ramos also has offers from SMU, Tulane, UTSA, Liberty, Bowling Green, Florida State, West Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rhode Island, USF, Virginia Tech, FIU, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Duke, Cornell, and Mississippi State. However, no school is standing out from the others. “Every school that has recognized my hard work and talents stands out to me. I'm going to continue building relationships and learning about programs as much as I can before I make any decisions.”

Ramos is currently unranked as a prospect, but look for that to change soon.

